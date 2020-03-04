[petronas-yamaha-srt-riders-to-continue-on-pre-period-exam]

Petronas Yamaha SRT rider Fabio Quartararo performs a wheelie all through the MotoGP pre-season wintertime examination at the Sepang International Circuit February 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March four — Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Crew (SRT) duo — Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli — will carry on their pre-season exams pursuing the cancellation of the MotoGP race in Qatar GP this weekend.

Team principal Datuk Razlan Razali said although the two riders are unhappy with the cancellation, they are in significant spirits to deliver good outcomes in the Grand Prix of Americas in the United States upcoming thirty day period.

“For Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Crew, the pre-year has been prolonged, so our riders have a lot more time to prepare and get ready them selves for the 1st race of the year. Just one detail is specific, when the to start with race does just take spot both Franco and Fabio are primed and really eager to race,” Razlan claimed in a assertion issued by the team these days.

Fabio feels that the cancellation of the MotoGP race in Qatar GP would enable him and Franco to hold their concentration on the pre-season checks prior to taking aspect in the 3rd leg of 2020 MotoGP Globe Championship in the United States.

He extra that they would give their entire assistance to the Petronas Sprinta Racing Group riders who will just take section in the Moto2 and Moto3 types in the Qatar GP.

Sharing his sentiment is Franco, who extended his apology to their admirers in excess of the cancellation of the MotoGP race.

“I’m sorry they have to wait around… but I hope it won’t be very long. I will go on my planning as I did about winter and concentrate on the very first race,” included the Italian rider, who is continue to trying to get to make a breakthrough in the MotoGP class.

The International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and also Dorna Athletics, the rights holder of MotoGP, resolved to cancel the MotoGP class in Qatar GP, other than suspending the Thailand GP, slated to be held at the end of this thirty day period, amid mounting concerns above the COVID-19 outbreak. — Bernama