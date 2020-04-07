Pets at Risk for Coronavirus Infection From Humans, The Greatest Cats

exclusive

The coronavirus pandemic could be harmful in a scary new way, as your pets could be at risk of falling into COVID-19.

An expert at the National Institute of Health tells TMZ … while people worry about catching coronavirus from their pets, it’s a different environment, and the potential for humans to infect animals. the unforgettable.

It sounds so alarming … we are told by cats and ferrets most likely to be infected with COVID-19 from humans. For dog owners, we have been told that preliminary studies have shown canines are less likely to contract the virus. However, as we reported, 2 dogs were created in Hong Kong tested positive.

While data are limited on the effects of COVID-19 on animals … Scientists have told us that they draw conclusions from previous viruses. Data from the 2009 H1N1 (swine flu) war show humans have been affected by many animals including dogs, cats, tigers and cheetahs.

In all cases of swine flu in animals, scientists say it shows that critters have been implicated in direct transmission of the virus from humans in the same household. Thus a similar conclusion is drawn with the coronavirus.

We’re told it’s hard to know if COVID-19 is fatal to pets – after all, it’s a glimmer of hope … influenza is generally not fatal.

Before you panic, the NIH expert we say does NOT advise you to take your pets – but instead says owners who show symptoms of coronavirus should avoid their pets.

If you insist on being with your pet, or have an animal service, we are told that owners should wear a mask. The same goes for zoo or lab employees around animals. Remember, a Bronx Zoo Just try the tiger positively, and officials believe the virus was transmitted from a controller.

It is important to note that the CDC says there is no evidence that Fido or Fluffly can transmit the virus to people.

And, here it is … we are told if a pet starts showing symptoms or is known to have COVID-19, it could mean the owner is carrying the virus … even if he or she is asymptomatic.