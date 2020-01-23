Pettine returns as Packers defensive coordinator

According to several reports, Packers Defense Coordinator Mike Pettine will return to Green Bay for his third season. ESPN first reported the news.

Some asked if Pettine would be brought back after Green Bay apparently had no answer to San Francisco’s offense in the NFC championship game, and gave the 49ers 37 points for the second time this season.

There were improvements with Pettine in the second year. After the Packers had taken 25th place in 2018 in the permissible number of points, they finished 9th this season.

During his press conference on Wednesday morning, LaFleur was still looking for answers as to why defensive players lacked urgency and energy on Sunday.

“I mean, I don’t understand because you’re there,” said LaFleur. “You have the opportunity to play in a Super Bowl. And it’s extremely … annoying. We all have to look at each other. I’ll look inside myself and see why our players didn’t play with hair on fire. I think everyone in our organization has to do that. “

LaFleur was honest during his 30 minutes when the media said they were outperformed in the NFC championship and that a gap remained between the Packers and the 49ers, which he called the “NFC class”.

“I just didn’t feel like we played with the same urgency, the same tenacity and the same tenacity. We didn’t set the edge that we had earlier this season. It’s disappointing because we didn’t know what they would try. We knew exactly what they would try to do. We knew they would be leading football and being able to do that was extremely disappointing. I just didn’t think we played with the same effort as that I saw earlier in the season. “