[peugeot-maker-says-united-kingdom-factory-ideas-dependent-on-brexit-talks]

PARIS, March 3 — Peugeot maker PSA does not expect to make a get in touch with ahead of the end of 2020 on whether or not to retain its British factory at Ellesmere Port managing, based on how Brexit talks evolve, Main Government Carlos Tavares said these days.

The French carmaker manufactures versions for its Vauxhall and Opel models at the plant in northwest England and had earmarked it as a person of the possible websites to make new Astras.

It has earlier warned, having said that, that Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union could pose a threat for the manufacturing unit if that procedure afflicted its profitability, and Tavares explained currently that negotiations with Brussels about an exit offer would be vital.

“The final decision will not be taken until finally we have a crystal clear being familiar with of the result of conversations among the British authorities and the European Union,” Tavares told journalists on a convention call, which changed an function planned for this week’s Geneva car show.

The function was cancelled thanks to the coronavirus epidemic.

“We won’t have an answer on that till at minimum midway via this year and most probably not till the close of 2020,” he stated.

Tavares explained the most essential aspect for the firm would be the preservation of “a free trade sector on completed cars and trucks and motor vehicle parts, which will notify us regardless of whether the viability of these factories is certain or not.”

The group also has a further output internet site in Luton, in the vicinity of London, where it makes industrial automobiles.

PSA is in the approach of merging with Italy’s Fiat Chrysler .

Tavares gave few specifics about the development of talks. The teams would check with persons in the firms over and above the major executives to discover a title for the combined team, he said.

Like rivals, PSA is meanwhile grappling with fallout from the coronavirus that has paralysed manufacturing in China.

It has managed to make certain that its European facilities have more than enough supplies to preserve operating for now, Tavares explained. The carmaker could resume action in the Chinese province of Hubei on March 11, in line with steerage from authorities in China, he said. — Reuters