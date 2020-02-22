[peyton-record-shares-cute-throwback-picture-with-twin-brother-spencer]

Peyton Record wears a cheetah print top rated whilst attending the Easyriders 50th Anniversary celebration held at The Property of Machines on Thursday (February 20) in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old actress and singer stepped out with her BFF Charli Barcena at the function.

Peyton a short while ago shared a super cute photo of her and her twin brother Spencer from when they ended up little.

“my mom has been arranging previous family members photos, and identified this I laughed for a stable 10 minutes. Adore you spence even even though you spelled tummy ‘bele’ thank you for currently being my ‘first close friend,’” she captioned her post. Look at it out underneath!