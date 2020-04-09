PFA President Gordon Taylor was shocked by the government’s “extraordinary” decision to separate footballers.

Gordon Taylor, president of the Players’ Union, said that English football had been wrongly asked to reduce wages during the outbreak of coronavirus, when the managers of the hedge funds and bankers were not overshadowed by similar demands.

The British Minister of Health, Hancock’s drunkenness, sparked a debate last week in which he said Premier League players should play their part, and while the league was suspended, they were paid to put pressure on unplayable club staff. .

Taylor, president of the Professional Footballers’ Union (PFA), defended the players, accusing the government of separating footballers in absentia when other high-paying professionals manage to escape their scrutiny.

“I think it’s very strange that the government doesn’t realize – and should do because of what the game brings back to the economy – the money that football spends on the initiative of its community, the tax it pays,” Taylor said of bein Sports. he does.” Keys and gray display.

“And just to highlight footballers when there are a lot of athletes, bankers, hedge funds – I can have a long list of people who have jobs for a living whose income is higher.

“The footballers have reached the top of the mountain, which has taken a long, long time to climb, and they are getting what they deserve.”

Premier League players have been pushing for a reduction in wages in the event of an outbreak, using the fund – an initiative of their collective player – to raise money for National Health Services (NHS) charities to help deal with the crisis.

Taylor himself has donated 000 500,000 to the Players’ Fund, while members of the PFA Executive Team have donated میلیون 1 million separately.

Taylor said footballers’ jobs were short and averaged eight years, and although the players wanted to pay part of their income, they did not want to keep the club’s owners.

“Football doesn’t seem to be a job for life, and if we can save their income, then so will we,” Taylor said. “If things get worse (and the season is over), they will agree that they are part of the solution to overcome it.

Premier League players felt that they were being sidelined, especially by the government. They also saw the irony that even if they get paid … that money will be lost to the government … and that will not work. “

Reuters