PFW’s final power rankings 2019-20 | National sport

The Pro Football Weekly Power Leaderboards are updated every Tuesday during the NFL season. They are used to rank the teams according to their talent and their previous performance. The ranking changes every week due to personnel changes, injuries and performance. A team’s rankings in a given week have no bearing on where they rank in the coming weeks. The rankings will fluctuate much more in the first weeks of the season as the teams try to balance their levels and schedules. These are the PFW power rankings that enter the Super Bowl LIV.

Focus on rank / team / offseason

1. Chiefs (15-4): The chiefs can save $ 14 million in leeway by cutting off Sammy Watkins, who has passed more than four months between touchdowns and games with 100 receiving yards.

2. 49ers (15-4): Sherman will be 32 in 2020 and in a contract year after accounting for almost half of the INTs in his secondary education. A ball hawking DB to maximize this pass rush has priority # 1.

3. Ravens (14-3): Matt Judon, an upcoming free agent, and Ronnie Stanley, who still has one year left for his rookie deal, are likely to top the to-do list.

4. Saints (13-4): If Taysom and not Teddy is the reported favorite who is Drew Brees’ legacy in New Orleans, why have the Saints invested so much in Bridgewater in the past two years?

5. Patriots (12-5): All eyes on Tom Brady’s upcoming free decision, but the pressure on Belichick to create more gaps also disappears for Devin McCourty and Joe Thuney.

6. Packers (14-4): Will a legitimate Davante Adams addition help Aaron Rodgers return? That seems unlikely. Defense remains her main concern.

7. Seahawks (12-6): Perhaps the focus should be less on taking the ball from Russ’s hand while the game is running. Rather, it should be about improving running defense.

8. Vikings (11-7): The promotion of Gary Kubiak after Kevin Stefanski’s departure to Cleveland should ensure continuity on the offensive.

9. Texans (10-7): Will Bill O’Brien also cover the additions to Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil? Who else is in Houston’s front office?

10. Titans (11-8): Jack Conklin took his opportunity after Titans declined the option for the fifth year. Now the bill comes with annoying decisions about Tannehill, Henry also abounds.

11. Bills (10-7): There is a critical danger in the off-season and it is not cheap as premium positions, including the receiver and edge banding machine, are urgently needed.

12. Eagles (9-8): Like Buffalo, the Eagles are looking for the right design to covet recipients. Unlike the Bills, Philadelphia also needs the worst turns.

13. Rams (9-7): Unit that needs close monitoring in 2020: special teams. McVay lost one of the best NFL coordinators in Fassel, and the Rams’ extraordinarily high questions about heavy-cap connections.

14. Falcons (7-9): With regard to unbalanced GAP situations, the falcons will be extremely difficult to navigate. Mohamed Sanu exchanges for patriots for a second round (No. 55).

15. Steelers (8-8): Mason Rudolph must bet on Big Ben in 2020. Curious, but fairly difficult to imagine that the offense was again afflicted with such injuries.

16. Bears (8-8): Ryan Pace has a habit of overcompensating for past mistakes, part of the out-of-season allure surrounding his QB room, with only Mitch Trubisky under contract.

17. Cowboys (8-8): Isn’t it imminent that Amari Cooper or Byron Jones will play somewhere else next season? Is it too risky to hold Dak and let Cooper run?

18. Bucs (7-9): We can certainly understand that we are done with Jameis, but replacing him with Rivers would be rather strange.

19. Colts (7-9): This would be a much more logical landing site for Rivers. Elite O-Line: check. Previous coaching connection: check. Blatant QB need: check. Gobs of Cap Room: Check.

20. Broncos (7-9): Former CB Isaac Yiadom from round three is still unknown, which puts John Elway in a difficult situation with local FA Chris Harris.

21. Raiders (7-9): You can create a cap space of $ 16.5 million by cutting off Derek Carr. How safe is a bet from Tom Brady at age 43? Vegas should know, right?

22. Jets (7-9): Would the money Robby Anderson have available for commands be better spent on Darnold and Quinnen Williams and Jamal Adams on “D”?

23. Cardinals (5-10-1): It’s not that we don’t understand those who are optimistic about Cardinals in 2020, but do these forecasters understand how tough NFC West has gotten?

24. Chargers (5-11): If this is the end of Rivers and the Bolts, we just want it not to be that bitter. Oh, those are the chargers.

25. Dolphins (5-11): How does a first round, which includes potential franchise quarterback, left (or right?) Tackle and groundbreaking WR1 sound, work for Phins fans? Can everything be yours in April?

26. Jaguars (6-10): Does Doug Marrone keep the seat warm for his new offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden? We can think of worse arrangements (if not more awkward).

27. Browns (6-10): If Browns keep going after decades of stupid movements, they come from at least some of the best trained men in the NFL – DePodesta, Berry and Stefanski.

28. Giants (4-12): Despite his inexperience, Joe Judge has two former NFL head coaches on his new staff – Garrett and Kitchens – and another from the college ranks, Dooley.

29. Panthers (5-11): What if you put a new, analytics-oriented management team with Carolina in the first off-season when Christian McCaffrey can sign a new contract? Buckle up.

30. Washington (3-13): Chase Young will look exceptional in burgundy and gold, helping to flank the ex-Bama’s star-rich D-line.

31. Lions (3-12-1): A warning story: The Lions outperformed all conference participants on their way to three victories and third overall victory.

32. Bengals (2-14): Your affinity for working out bottlenecks means the Bengals reunite the LSU bolts Burrow and Moss in the NFL, right?

