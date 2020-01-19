PGA Awards 2020: “1917” wins best photo in possible Oscars harbinger

LOS ANGELES – If the Producers Guild Awards are a true predictor of the best film category of Oscars, then the First World War film ‘1917’ is ready to earn the highest honor within a few weeks.

The Sam Mendes film won the prize for theatrical film during the non-broadcast ceremony on Saturday night at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Many in the audience seemed stunned after Reese Witherspoon announced the winner of the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, who won the best Oscar 21 out of 30 times – including the last two years, with “Green Book” and “The Form of Water” . “

“This film was inspired by my grandfather, Alfred Mendes, and I hoped to honor his experience,” said Mendes, who co-produced and directed the project. He also said it was the first time he attended the prizes and thanked the guild for recognizing his film.

“This was the best experience of my professional life,” he added.

‘1917’, released at the end of last month, made a splash during the awards season, including a new surprise victory in the best category of drama photos at the Golden Globes.

At the PGA awards, the war film beat nominees’ Ford v Ferrari ‘,’ The Irishman ‘,’ Jojo Rabbit ‘,’ Joker ‘,’ Knives Out ‘,’ Little Women ‘,’ Marriage Story ‘,’ Parasite ‘and’ Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood. ” The Mendes film has been given a strong boost on the way to the Academy Awards on 9 February.

In other categories, “Toy Story 4” won the animation prize, “Fleabag” won the comedy TV episode, and “Chernobyl” collected the best limited series.

“Producing a movie requires a village,” said Toy Story 4, co-producer Mark Nielsen, while fellow producer Jonas Rivera stood next to him.

Several special awards were handed out during the evening for production work, including Octavia Spencer, Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos, “Friends” co-maker Marta Kauffman, the movie “Bombshell”, and Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

“When I started as an actor, I wondered about the producers,” What do they do? “Pitt said as a joke after accepting the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in cinema films. Plan B stood behind” Moonlight “and” 12 Years a Slave “.

“I’m painfully aware of what you’re doing now,” he said. “I recommend you all. Our job as producers are protectors, stewards. … Stewards of the story and protectors of the storytellers. And I think that’s a great responsibility. “

Spencer received the Visionary Award and struggled to deliver her acceptance speech through tears. The actress who played in “The Help” and “Hidden Figures” said that acting was her backup plan to become a producer, which was “the dream” for her.

“As an actor, I learned that it was my job to find the truth in every scene and bring humanity to the characters I have in the picture,” says Spencer, who runs the production company Orit Entertainment with Brian Clisham. Their company has produced the Apple TV Plus drama series ‘Truth Be Told’ and Spencer plays the lead role and produces an upcoming Netflix series about Madam C.J. Walker.

“As a producer, I now understand that Brian and I must maintain that insight with the film and television series that we develop,” she continued. “We look forward to adding new perspectives from various storytellers who enlighten, cheer up and above all entertain.”