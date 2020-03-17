PGA Championship at Harding Park postponed – San Francisco News – News Information

(KPIX / AP) The San Francisco TPC-Harding Park golf course will have to wait a few more months to host its first PGA Championship.

The second major golf tournament of the year is officially postponed.

The PGA Tour issued a statement Tuesday announcing the cancellation of all tournaments by mid-May and will rebuild the PGA Championship later this year.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have pledged to follow the instructions of the public health authorities and have been given the current order of protection against coronavirus in San Francisco. Postponement is the best decision for everyone involved.” Seth said, PGA CEO of america. Waugh

“We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team in the City of San Francisco and look forward to bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park on a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so. “

The news follows the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that events of 50 or more should not be held for eight weeks. This will last until Sunday before the PGA Championship.

San Francisco is now among the six counties in the Bay Area where residents have been ordered to venture out only when needed for the next three weeks.

Augusta National announced last Friday that the Masters would be postponed. The club normally closes in mid-May for the summer.

