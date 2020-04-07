PGA Tour Announces New Dates for 2020 Masters and Other Golfing Majors

A general see of the PGA Logo all through the PGA Championship. (Prosperous Graessle/Icon Sportswire by way of Getty)

It will not be until eventually November, but the 2020 Masters Match will be held at Augusta National Golf Club this 12 months, according to the PGA. In an announcement on Monday, the leading businesses in golfing exposed they experienced collaborated on a revised golfing calendar for 2020.

However the British Open up, which was scheduled to choose place in July, did not make the reduce and has formally been canceled, the U.S. Open, PGA Championship and the Masters have all been rescheduled and will be played.

The PGA Tour also sounds as if it will try to maintain its weekly tournaments when possible, while individuals information have but to be hammered out.

The announcement didn’t say a person way or the other, but it seems most likely all of these functions will possible be held without the need of followers in attendance.

“This is a challenging and tough time for absolutely everyone coping with the consequences of this pandemic,” the PGA Tour stated in a assertion. “We continue to be extremely aware of the obstructions forward, and each corporation will continue to abide by the steerage of the primary public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is risk-free and responsible to do so. In the latest months, the worldwide golf neighborhood has arrive jointly to collectively set ahead a calendar of occasions that will, we hope, provide to entertain and encourage golfing lovers about the world. We are grateful to our respective companions, sponsors and players, who have permitted us to make selections – some of them, pretty challenging decisions – in buy to shift the sport and the marketplace forward.”

Here’s the complete record of activities for professional golfing moving ahead:

TO BE Verified: June 15-21 (previously U.S. Open up week) – probable PGA TOUR function

• CANCELED: July 13-19, The Open up Championship, Royal St. George’s GC, Sandwich, Kent, England

• TO BE Confirmed: July 13-19 (formerly The Open Championship 7 days) – likely PGA TOUR party

• TO BE Verified: July 27-August 2 (formerly Men’s Olympic Competitiveness week) – likely PGA TOUR event

• Confirmed: August 3-9 – PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

• Verified: PGA TOUR’s year-ending function/FedExCup Playoffs: August 10-16 – Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Region Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

August 17-23 – THE NORTHERN Trust, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

August 24-30 – BMW Championship, Olympia Fields CC, Olympia Fields, Illinois

August 31-September 7 (Labor Day) – TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

• Verified: September 14-20 – U.S. Open up, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

• RECONFIRMED: September 22-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

• Verified: November 9-15: the Masters Tournament, Augusta Nationwide Golf Club, Augusta, Ga

