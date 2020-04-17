PGA Tour anounces plans to resume in June with guiding shut doors tournaments

The PGA Tour has declared designs to resume in June, with the initial 4 tournaments becoming closed to spectators thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour has been suspended due to the fact the Gamers Championship was cancelled soon after the opening spherical on March 12, with the initial 3 majors of the 12 months – the Masters, US PGA and US Open up postponed and the Open Championship cancelled for 2020.

As a result, September’s US Open and November’s rescheduled Masters will form element of the PGA Tour’s 2020-21 season, with 14 events remaining on the 2019-20 calendar.

A new golf calendar for 2020.https://t.co/JKA5gYh3A9

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2020

“The health and fitness and security of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our world neighborhood carries on to be our No. 1 precedence, and our hope is to perform a part – responsibly – in the world’s return to making the most of the matters we enjoy,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan claimed.

“Today’s announcement is yet another positive stage for our followers and gamers as we appear toward the potential, but as we’ve pressured on many instances, we will resume competition only when – doing work closely with our tournaments, companions and communities – it is regarded secure to do so below the guidance of the leading general public health authorities.”

The tour experienced earlier been scheduled to return on May possibly 21 and the prolonged suspension signifies that the RBC Canadian Open and the Barbasol Championship have been cancelled.

Today’s announcement is another good phase for our supporters and players as we glimpse towards the potential

The Charles Schwab Obstacle, which tees off on June 11 in Texas, is scheduled to be the 1st event after the resumption.

A PGA Tour statement included: “At this time, the TOUR programs to resume perform with the first 4 situations closed to the basic public but will go on to check the predicament and observe the tips of community and point out authorities in purchase to identify the most suitable on-internet site entry in every single market place.

“As these, the TOUR will continually review accessible COVID-19-relevant protocols that could be implemented at PGA TOUR gatherings to assure the health and properly-staying for all included.”