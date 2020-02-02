PGA Tour in honor of Kobe Bryant in the 16th hole of the Phoenix Open – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLdc9e5b82994e7aa4fbcb8bce7157046711%

The PGA Tour will honor the late Kobe Bryant by changing the location of the 16th hole during the final round of the Phoenix Open.

The hole in the famous hole of the par 3 stadium in TPC Scottsdale is cut 24 steps and eight steps from the left edge of the green, a nod to the uniform numbers that Bryant made famous during his 20-year NBA career. The flag will be yellow with a purple 24 on one side and 8 on the other.

“I think that’s incredible,” said Rickie Fowler, who is in 40th place in the final lap. “It’s a great gesture. You can’t do enough for what Kobe has done and the impact it has had on everyone.”

Tony Finau, who has shown his respect to Bryant during the tournament, has the advantage of a blow to Webb Simpson after the third round.

Everyone paid tribute to Bryant, who died a week ago Sunday in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people in Calabasas, California.