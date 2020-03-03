[pg&e-asking-shoppers-to-update-get-in-touch-with-data-forward-of-possible-early-get-started-to-wildfire-season]

PG&E is making ready for wildfire year by encouraging buyers to update their make contact with details to keep current for probable General public Safety Power Shutoffs.

The utility is now sending postcards to more than 200,000 shoppers all over the state.

PG&E is inquiring consumers to update their mobile phone quantities, e-mail addresses, and other key details in scenario they have to have to be contacted for long term electric power shutoffs.

The postcards are getting sent to consumers who have incomplete or no contact information on file.

A drier than expected January and February could signify wildfire season oculd start out sooner than expected PG&E officials warned.

You can often update your get hold of facts by viewing PG&E’s internet site or by contacting PG&E at one-866-743-6589.