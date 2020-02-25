[pg&e-ideas-to-raise-up-to-$twenty-five.68-billion-by-advertising-securities]



(Reuters) – California ability producer PG&E Corp mentioned on Tuesday it plans to raise up to $25.68 billion by selling securities, as it functions its way out of the personal bankruptcy course of action.

The firm is restructuring amid Chapter 11 proceedings, whilst making an attempt to bounce back again from the adverse publicity following its tools in California was blamed for the deadly wildfires.

PG&E requirements to exit bankruptcy by June 30 to take part in a state-backed fund that would assistance energy utilities cushion the hit from wildfires. (https://little bit.ly/2PER7wH)

