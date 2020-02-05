PG&E takes a new step in bankruptcy with debt refinancing – KGET 17

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A federal judge on Tuesday approved a settlement that brings Pacific Gas & Electric closer to bankruptcy, but the struggling utility has yet to overcome delicate obstacles from the state of California.

US bankruptcy judge Dennis Montali signed the billion dollar debt refinancing agreement to repay PG&E bondholders.

The bondholders had threatened to cause problems for the country’s largest public service. But as part of the truce, they agreed to abandon an alternative plan to get PG&E out of bankruptcy and support the company’s master plan.

In recent months, PG&E has also negotiated settlements totaling $ 25.5 billion to appease owners, businesses, insurers and government agencies that have claimed more than $ 50 billion in losses following a series of catastrophic forest fires attributable to the dilapidated electrical network of the public service and the negligence of management.

Fire victim Will Abrams tried unsuccessfully on Tuesday to convince Montali to reject the PG&E settlement with the ticket holders because he thinks it will help the company push through an unfair plan.

“This is going in the wrong direction,” Abrams told Montali.

PG&E now seems well positioned to exit bankruptcy by June 30, the deadline for the state to approve or reject the plan. But public service still faces a formidable stumbling block: fierce opposition from Governor of California Newsom and other elected officials who have threatened to take control of the business by government leadership unless changes much more spectacular are brought.

PG&E, which supplies power to around 16 million people, said last week that it would be able to satisfy Newsom before the June 30 deadline to exit bankruptcy.

As a sign of confidence, PG&E used part of Tuesday’s hearing to establish a timetable that would allow the company to put bankruptcy behind it only 17 months after the start of the process. It would be much faster than the three years it took for PG&E to reorganize when it filed for bankruptcy in 2001.

Newsom and PG&E are under pressure to pay more than 70,000 people who have filed claims after losing family members and property in deadly fires in 2017 and 2018.

PG&E is setting up a $ 13.5 billion fund to pay the victims of the forest fires, but this agreement is still a big point of contention in the case. Since the agreement was reached in December, Montali has been overwhelmed with letters from worried victims that too much money will go to lawyers and government agencies to demand reimbursement of the billions of dollars distributed during and after the forest fires.

Montali took note of the victims’ concerns on Tuesday and has set a deadline of February 21 for lawyers to provide a clear explanation of how victims will file their claims, with a timetable explaining how they can expect to be paid. A more comprehensive breakdown is due March 10.

A hearing on the PG&E disclosure statement, the equivalent of election brochures traditionally distributed during elections, will also be held on March 10. If Montali approves the declaration, voting on the PG&E reorganization plan will begin in early April and end on May 15. 415,000 different parties are expected to receive the disclosure statement, a massive undertaking that illustrates the extent of the PG&E unrest.

Newsom’s opinion will be among the most influential. Democratic governor demands PG&E replace entire 14-member board, including CEO Bill Johnson, and revise other elements of his debt-reduction plan so he has flexibility financial to pay 40 to 50 billion dollars in improvements to its outdated electrical system.

The San Francisco company has committed to recruiting new directors, without specifying how many, but has not said if it will change its financial plan. A lawyer representing Newsom told Montali that the governor was still not satisfied with the current PG&E financing plan.

Newsom, state legislators, and the main regulator of PG&E in California hold unusual leverage over the company due to a state-created fire insurance fund. The company needs money from the fund for its reorganization plan.

Just days after PG&E announced its attempt to appease Newsom, a California lawmaker announced an official proposal to authorize billions of dollars in borrowing so that Californian taxpayers could purchase the utility, currently valued at around 9 billions of dollars.

PG&E also continues to face difficult questions regarding its security practices in a criminal case resulting from a lethal explosion on one of its natural gas lines in 2010. The company is required to comply with the conditions of five-year probation imposed in 2017 due to the explosion.

US district judge William Alsup on Tuesday demanded that PG&E provide more details on how he inspected some of the power lines suspected of causing fires. He gave the utility until February 18 to respond.