Phaedra Parks Shows Fans Many Amid Coronavirus Fearing Growth – News News

Phaedra Parks shared a photo on her social media account and told her fans that this is how she has been looking since they announced the school had been canceled for a week. But that’s not what made the fans cheering in the comments – her looks were the ones that scared everyone.

Some of his fans said this is not the time to get naked.

Check out the Phaedra photo posted on her IG account below.

My face # when they cancel school for a #Coronavirus workout until # next Tuesday # workout ?? that # cough # where we should # talk MARKET NOW! # Better, “capedi Phaedra posting it.

Someone spread it out and said, “You look gorgeous and gorgeous perfect,” and another follower posted this: “I love her. My daughter can clean her room, do the work and help me prepare dinner. “

One fan told him he lacked RHOA’s Phaedra: ‘I miss him so much for the show. You were of genuine quality. And fun as hell. “

Someone else said, ‘Girl, you look pretty first, as always … I think being in Atlanta with a great airport phenomenon. So it was like 2 cases. Then I first got a call and the teacher activity was canceled due to bad weather. I would like to open a tent over the whole damn place. I can’t. That’s too much hahaha. “

One follower said, “Honey, you are beautiful, but this is not the time to open the coronavirus. It’s everywhere, please cover up.” While one fan praised the beauty of Federation: Great! “Absolutely precious !!! & # 39;

Someone also had some kind words for him: ‘I hope you are an inspiration, a role model, a true icon, one in a million, a blessing to all. Hope you follow me because it would be a dream come true. & # 39;

In other news, Phedra impressed his fans when he told them he wanted to pay the bills for a lucky follower.

Post Views:

0 0