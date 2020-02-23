pharmacist,-nation-audio-singer-killed-in-incident-remembered-for-passion,-religion

Lindsey Lagestee was walking to a Mount Greenwood bar to carry out with her region band on Valentine’s Day when she was struck by a motor vehicle.

She died 3 days later on.

A pharmacist by occupation, Lagestee, 25, was a founding member of the band Dixie Crush, who on its Facebook webpage remembered the late singer as possessing a “beautiful voice.”

“Lindsey cherished each and every second on phase and place her heart and soul into each and every song …every functionality,” the put up by the band read through.

“Above and further than her attractive voice, Lindsey just experienced a way of connecting with every single viewers leaving an indelible impression. Not only would she give an astounding performance, but after each and every demonstrate, Lindsey would appear offstage, just take time to meet any one who preferred to say hello, consider photographs, and construct friendships.”

Lagestee was hit by a automobile in the 3800 block of West 111th Road just before seven: 30 p.m. on Feb. 14, police stated. She and the band were scheduled to accomplish that evening at the Firewater Saloon, fewer than a half block west of in which she was struck.

Chicago law enforcement said the 75-yr-outdated male guiding the wheel was cited for failing to generate to a pedestrian in the roadway. The CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Device is even now investigating.

Lagestee studied at Lewis College in advance of earning her doctorate of pharmacy from Midwestern College in 2018. She experienced just begun a new occupation at PharmScript, a pharmacy in southwest suburban Burr Ridge, two months in the past, according to her mom, Linda Lagestee.

Her pharmacological occupation commenced early — before she graduated higher college. Her wonderful-grandfather owned a smaller chain of grocery merchants — which incorporated pharmacies — in the south suburbs, and Lindsey Lagestee became a pharmacy technician at age 15, her mother reported.

“She understood just about every drug. She was one particular of the ideal,” her mother reported. “She has saved so several lives.”

Songs was a different consistent in her everyday living, long prior to the founding of Dixie Crush. Lindsey Lagestee took piano classes for 12 years and sang in choir. Her father assisted introduce her to the is effective of Kenny Rogers and Elvis Presley. Her mom sang to her “every day due to the fact she was born.”

“And then she went line dancing and fell in adore with country audio,” her mother said. “She wished to sing so terrible.”

The Firewater Saloon, 3908 W. 111th St. Sam Charles/Solar-Instances

In a write-up on its Fb web page, Dixie Crush said the band has done additional than 250 times due to the fact its inception in 2015.

The very last week has been much more than tough for her family members, but Lindsey Lagestee’s faith in God has helped boring the discomfort.

In the times after Lindsey Lagestee’s death, her sister obtained into her car and plugged her mobile phone in to listen to Pandora world wide web radio as she drove. Soon just after, Linda Lagestee explained, the auxiliary cable stopped functioning and the car’s radio turned on, randomly stopping at 97.nine FM, a Christian new music station. The initial track to participate in was “I Give You Control” by Tenth Avenue North.

“It told [us] that she was finished with this existence and that she was with God,” Linda Lagestee claimed. “And which is the only way that I can quit crying and that I can go to snooze … It states that she could depart her earthly belongings and that she’s in a superb place.”