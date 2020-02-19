[pharmacy-fined-rm10,000-for-providing-face-masks-previously-mentioned-managed-cost]

Men and women sporting experience masks are pictured outside the house Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Feb 19 — For offering encounter masks at RM1 greater than the managed rate, a pharmacy in this article was fined RM10,000 by the Domestic Trade and Client Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) yesterday.

Sarawak KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer, Mohd Hanizam Kechek right now said the pharmacy was promoting the masks at RM7 each and every, although the controlled value was RM6.

“The offence is under Portion 11 of the Price tag Manage and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, that is, advertising or providing any controlled product not in accordance with the identified greatest retail cost,” he explained in a assertion.

Mohd Hanizam reported the enforcement motion was taken pursuing community issues versus the pharmacy for promoting the N95 deal with mask at over and above the managed price tag.

“The ministry will just take stern motion if traders just take the chance to maximize the cost of deal with masks in a condition where by people today are making use of it as a avoidance measure against Covid-19,” he extra. — Bernama