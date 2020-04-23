Pharrell Williams Companions With SoundCloud to Launch Compilation for Rising Artists, Deliver COVID-19 Reduction

Picture: Brian Ach (Getty Visuals for One thing in the Drinking water)

With names like The Clipse, Kelis and Robin Thicke to his credit, it’s not a top secret that super-producer Pharrell Williams has a knack for breaking new artists. And in seeking to continue that tradition, The Man Who Refuses to Age is becoming a member of forces with SoundCloud to showcase some of the nicest unsung talent in the new music field nowadays.

Range experiences that the Grammy Award-successful producer will handpick undiscovered artists to be highlighted on SoundCloud Provides: i am OTHER, Volume 1. This compilation will merge songs from a variety of types and genres derived from SoundCloud’s worldwide neighborhood and it will benefit two charities: Sweet Aid and Aid Musicians.

“For our shared enthusiasm and eyesight for audio, @i_am_OTHER and I are teaming up with @SoundCloud to discover the next creators,” Pharrell posted on Instagram. “Starting currently you can tag #SCxiamOTHER on your SoundCloud track for a opportunity to be showcased on a compilation we’re functioning on.”

In accordance to SoundCloud, its system has professional a 50 percent increase in uploads ever given that the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the globe in March. And when musicians and songs professionals have struggled to endure as the leisure field faces arguably its greatest problem still, SoundCloud has delivered a sanctuary and imaginative outlet for gifted creators all-around the planet.

So if you have an progressive music that displays our current climate, encourages a good concept and pushes the boundaries of audio, here’s how you can be a element of this option:

Upload your tracks to SoundCloud and include things like the hashtag #SCxiamOTHER

Pharrell, i am OTHER and SoundCloud will evaluate submissions and choose a minimal of 10 tracks from independent, emerging artists to be showcased on SoundCloud offers: i am OTHER, Quantity 1. There is no limit on submissions, so add normally to increase your probabilities.

In addition to a location on the album, picked artists will be rapid-tracked into SoundCloud’s top quality marketing and advertising solutions program, Repost Find, and receive funding for approaching projects from our lately declared $10M creator accelerator fund together with extra promotion and internet marketing guidance.

Artists selected to take part will be notified through SoundCloud by May 6, 2020.

Go forth and be blessed.