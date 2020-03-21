Phase 3 legislation of the Coronavirus will protect small businesses

The Trump administration continued its rapid response to the coronavirus crisis, announcing this week that small businesses and individuals can delay federal tax payments by 90 days. This move will significantly increase cash flow for small businesses struggling to generate revenue as customers stay home and supply chains are affected.

On Wednesday evening, President Trump signed the “Phase 2” coronavirus law passed by Congress this week. This legislation forces small businesses to temporarily provide paid sick leave to affected employees, which will be reimbursed by the federal government through tax credits. The Treasury Department will help small businesses that may not have the cash flow to contribute to the time tax by providing advanced tax credit repayments. And the Department of Labor will issue exemptions for small businesses that are in serious difficulty with this mandate.

The government’s biggest response to the coronavirus crisis is yet to come. Sen. McConnell on Thursday unveiled a $ 1 billion stimulus package to help mitigate the economic pain that tens of millions of Americans are already experiencing. The Senate is planning to pass this legislation soon.

The northern star of this Phase 3 response legislation is ensuring that the country’s 30 million small businesses, employing 60 million Americans, maintain the cash flow they need to stay operational. , not only pay sick leave, during this crisis. Small businesses are on the front lines of this war and will be the springboard that will propel the American economy from this fall.

The Phase 3 plan presented by Sens. Marco Rubio (FL) and Susan Collins (ME) are really happy for small businesses. Under its proposal, which is part of the wider phase 3 legislation, the federal government would provide loans to employers to cover payroll and other operating expenses. To the extent that company employees continue to work at the end of the loan period, which runs from March 1 to June 30, the loan will become a grant and will be forgiven. This approach could provide small businesses with the cash flow they need to pay their employees and stay open.

This plan is especially attractive for small businesses as the loans would be loaned to local banks, backed by the Treasury, so that entrepreneurs could access the liquidity they need immediately without resorting to the Small Business Administration.

The move would encourage employment, keeping Americans in the workforce long enough to resist the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Their costs would be partially offset by a reduction in the burden of unemployment insurance. It makes more sense for the government to pay for the employed and not the unemployed. The plan has adequate restrictions on pay and hikes. The Job Creator Network sent a letter, co-signed by 28 other small business groups to Sens. Rubio and Collins, supporting their approach.

Another complementary solution being explored by the Job Creator Network is payroll tax holidays. The temporary elimination of this tax would allow small businesses to avoid a significant operating cost – 7.65% of each employee’s reservation paid every two weeks – to cover coronavirus-induced expenses. A 2010 study by the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office found that a reduction in employers’ payroll taxes significantly increased employment and economic growth.

A payroll vacation combined with a 90-day deferral of taxes would increase cash flow for small businesses, allowing some to cover coronavirus-induced costs without resorting to the Rubio loan / grant program. and Collins.

These small business assistance measures are precisely the most pressing. Congress may pass more “Main Street Recovery Act” legislation later this year with additional provisions after the threat of illness has been reduced.

The Trump administration, Congress and even the Federal Reserve are working in unison to help small businesses overcome this crisis. They get it. They understand that small businesses are too big to fail.

Alfredo Ortiz is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Job Creator Network.