Phil Gifford: how the return of the Black Caps proves that athletes do not always need the coach

COMMENT:

Coaches, running an old trope in the sport, are the people we blame if the team loses. The players are the ones we hire if the team wins.

So there was almost an inevitable melancholy that when Gary Stead left for a strange, seemingly orderly break from Black Caps training, the team would, for the first time during the Indian tour here, in fact finish the damn job and won this day in Hamilton.

READ MORE:

• Phil Gifford: Six reasons for kiwi sports fans to be happy

• Phil Gifford: All Blacks coach Ian Foster’s biggest test – convincing the audience

• Phil Gifford: Sir Peter Snell proves that life can have a happy ending

Stead cut a zinger from a suggestion from Jeremy Coney – “Go get a job at a hardware store and see your family every night” – and the break time from Stead, when there are free weeks available in a very near future, was at best, bad public relations, and at worst, the incompetence of New Zealand Cricket.

This is also not the perfect time for coaches elsewhere.

In England, they claim the head of Eddie Jones, after the Australian decided that it was a clever ploy to mock the French rugby team before England played them in Paris.

“France can expect absolute brutality from England. We are going to go there to make sure they understand what rugby is.”

England coach Eddie Jones. Photo / Photosport

For an intelligent man, Eddie can sometimes make a brick shiny. Spend more than five minutes in France, and you discover that the default attitude of the French towards the English is the contempt for the curled lips.

In 2007, in a cafe off the Champs-Élysées, my wife and I were waiting to watch, on a big screen TV set up for the guests, England faced France in the World Cup semi-final.

At first, we were considered with barely veiled hostility by the fifty or so other customers, all French. But when an English-speaking Frenchwoman discovered that we were Kiwis, the words “New Zealand” changed everything.

We watched the game with French colors coated on our cheeks, enjoying a constant stream of free red wine.

Eddie therefore decided to suggest that a very young French team might not have the backbone to handle the manly men of England was about as smart as lighting up a match in a room full of steams. petrol.

But despite France’s convincing 24-14 victory and the certainty that French players would have been told by their coach of Jones’ jibes, how much a coach using indignation and fury as motivation works will still be a mystery .

Is it a coincidence, for example, that the greatest decade in All Black rugby, from 2008 to 2018, was a time when All Black coaches had stopped giving discussions with the Fire and Sulfur team just before the game? Palm slamming, screaming, needling, tirades were once part of a test like a draw for captains, and stood at attention for the national anthem.

Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga with coach Graham Henry. Photo / Photosport

But Graham Henry stopped match day rants in 2005 after his captain, Tana Umaga, over a private cafe, asked, “Why are you giving this team discussions?” Henry, known to the team as Ted, replied, “I thought they could provide the team with some motivation, some direction, before the game.”

After a break, Umaga says, “Ah, but are they for you Ted, or for us?”

Henry never gave any more, nor did Steve Hansen, who would note that “if you have to give a team conference on Saturday to tell them what to do, it’s too late”.

A band is probably not the best place to speed up an artist either. Jones trying to scare the whole France team with public statements was never going to cast doubt like our only undefeated All Black coach Fred Allen did when he was lucky enough to be alone with a key opposing player.

In 2005 Allen told me about what happened in 1960 when Auckland was trying to reclaim the Ranfurly Shield in Northland, just after losing it at Eden Park.

“When we had to go back to Whangarei to pick it up, our first five Mackie Herewini were very emotional in the locker room before the game. I said,” Come on Mackie, don’t worry. “He was a tough little bugger, he was never afraid, but he was eliminated late in Auckland.

“I got on the Station Hotel elevator after losing that match against Northland (24-11) and Victor Yates (cowardly Northland striker) came in. All day long, he and another coward, called Kevin Murphy had hit Mackie, “said Allen.

“We were talking, and I said,” You were too good for us today. “

“He said, ‘Yeah, we were too good for you. We will make you anytime.’

“I said,” Well, maybe, but someday someone will kick your head to clean your bloody shoulders. You remember that. “I knew we would replay them in 10 days.” Auckland won 6-3.

When it comes to positive winning messages, when you look at top performers, instilling belief is not achieved in five minutes, but by a long and thoughtful process, where trust is built and built alongside trust .

Our greatest running trainer, Arthur Lydiard, was so competent that he often ran the brutal 35 km circuit of Waiatarua in the Waitakere Ranges with his loads.

The first time Peter Snell directed Waiatarua, he finished, collapsed on a sofa at Murray Halberg’s and burst into tears. “It was humiliating,” he said later, “but I just couldn’t stop.”

But Snell quickly discovered that everything Lydiard had said his training programs would offer, they did.

So by the time Halberg and Snell arrived at the Rome Olympics in 1960, they knew Lydiard in a way that only those who had transpired and suffered together could, and on a glorious Roman afternoon, they both won gold medals.

Stirring the oratory doesn’t make a coach. Explaining and providing a logical framework, then implementing it in a coherent way, will always triumph over drama and Hollywood flourishing.

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham at the end of the match against India. Photo / Photosport

And sometimes, as the Black Caps showed in Hamilton, athletes don’t really need the head coach to be there.

Which brings me to the most dramatic story of a national team losing a coach to an international and always succeeding, I know.

These are the 1978 Wallabies in New Zealand.

The team had lost the first two tests and a dismissive kiwi journalist (okay, it was me) wrote in a preview that “whatever happened during the third test at Eden Park, this tour was a failure lamentable “.

My only excuse for being so scathing is that the Wallabies had lost the first two tests, and only two days after losing the second test, 22-8, against the All Blacks in Christchurch, and traveling to Whanganui, came the shocking news Their coach, Daryl Harberecht, suffered a serious heart attack Monday morning at the team hotel.

Andrew Slack, later distinguished captain of Australia, was then a 22-year-old rookie.

“I can still see him now,” he told me when I called him at his home in Brisbane this week. “Daryl’s bedroom door was closed, with medical staff inside, and we were all hanging out outside in the hallway. It was a very serious attack, and after Daryl left in an ambulance, it was the last time we saw him on tour. He was still in hospital in New Zealand when we got home. “

Herberecht had already scheduled a Tuesday session at nearby Flock House with JJ Stewart, who two years earlier had coached the All Blacks. “JJ didn’t take over training for the tour,” says Slack. “It was a unique piece.”

Forty-two years later, a Stewart drill still resonates for Slack. Stewart told the Wallabies he could beat them all over 10 yards.

“We all laughed a bit when someone who seemed like an old man (Stewart was 55) said so. But then he said, ‘When I say go, you all have to take two steps back before you start to run forward. “

“He just ran, and he’s beating us. We realized that we were getting a ball on the back foot all the way around, and that was our problem. Our captain, Tony Shaw, will say later that it was like a light bulb had just lit our skulls. “

There was no assistant coach on the tour, so a group of senior players, led by Shaw, had to resume training in the past two weeks. Said Slack, “We started with a meeting with fairly mature discussions for young people and we said, ‘We know what’s wrong, we can fix it ourselves. “We can prove that the team can lead the team by itself.”

And that’s what they did.

In this last test at Eden Park, their attackers had the forefoot, the No. 8 Greg Cornelsen scored a record of four tries, they beat the All Blacks 30-16 in a triumph for the power of the players , and a local reporter has learned to be a little less confident when concluding a tour that is not really over.

.