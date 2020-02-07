Phil Gifford: how the return of the Black Caps proves that athletes do not always need the coach

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
12
Phil Gifford: how the return of the Black Caps proves that athletes do not always need the coach

COMMENT:

Coaches, running an old trope in the sport, are the people we blame if the team loses. The players are the ones we hire if the team wins.

So there was almost an inevitable melancholy that when Gary Stead left for a strange, seemingly orderly break from Black Caps training, the team would, for the first time during the Indian tour here, in fact finish the damn job and won this day in Hamilton.

England coach Eddie Jones. Photo / Photosport

Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga with coach Graham Henry. Photo / Photosport

Ross Taylor and Tom Latham at the end of the match against India. Photo / Photosport

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR