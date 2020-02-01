Phil Goff joins calls for Aucklanders to have more say on light rail

Phil Goff has been a strong supporter of light rail since his days as a Labor MP for Mt Roskill, but strangely silent on the multi-billion dollar project since he became mayor of Auckland. Bernard Orsman watches the role of the mayor in this mega project

.

After two years of little progress on the light rail in Auckland, Phil Goff has added his voice to concerns that the government is excluding the public.

Last December, an alliance of business and transportation groups expressed frustration in a letter to Transport Minister Phil Twyford expressing deep concern over the light rail program.

They were united in the belief that Auckland desperately needed the tram, but feared that the government would spoil things by keeping people in the dark at the risk of turning the single project into a “political no-go zone”. .

READ MORE:

• Light rail on Auckland: Prime Minister said NZTA malfunctioned and caused delays

• Auckland groups want government transparency on light rail

• Twyford: The NZ Super Fund’s offer for the Auckland tramway was not solicited

• The Auckland tram process will continue last year

The alliance is a strange mix of bed mates – the Automobile Association, Bike Auckland, Greater Auckland, Generation Zero, Employers and Manufacturers Association and Heart of the City.

However, it represents a large sample of Auckland life; businesses, motorists and a young generation demanding alternative travel solutions to fight climate change.

It is important to address the concerns of these groups, Goff told the Herald.

“The light metro is a transformation project that will significantly improve our city’s transportation network and connectivity, support growth and encourage the development of high density housing along its route.

“But, as with any major infrastructure project, its construction will cause disruption. For this reason, public support and understanding of the project is essential.”

Artist’s impression of the light train on Queen Image Street / Auckland Transport

This is the first time that Goff has publicly approached the way the light rail is managed by the government, which National Transport spokesperson Chris Bishop likes to say has no directions, no costs, no analysis of profitability – nothing.

The tram is a turning and twisting story since Jacinda Ardern’s first promise to become a Labor leader just before the 2017 elections was to build a light train to the airport as a priority and to complete the first step towards Mount Roskill in four years .

The process started when an Auckland Transport plan to tackle city center bus congestion was handed over to the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) to start up pronto.

Things got even more complicated with an unsolicited offer from the NZ Super Fund and a Canadian pension fund partner entering the framework in 2018 to finance, build and operate a light rail. The goal posts also avoided correcting congestion to unblock urban development.

Artist’s impression of the light train on Dominion Road. Image / Auckland Transport

The government is expected to decide in March on its preferred delivery partner for the city-airport line – NZTA or the Super Fund – with details on construction to follow. Plans for a second line west of Auckland are on the ice.

Twyford now says that the airport line will likely be two years into the planning, financing and land acquisition phase, will take several years to be built and be “absolutely” ready by 2030. By then , 30 million passengers will pass through Auckland Airport.

Goff says his role as mayor is to lobby the government to resolve more transportation issues in order to tackle congestion and ensure that Auckland’s voices are heard.

Regarding the light rail, Goff said he meets regularly with the Prime Minister, Twyford, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson and officials. An investigation by the Official Information Act of documents written on Goff’s office on the light rail contained nothing significant.

The mayor is also discussing the light rail with Auckland council and transportation officials, as well as some councilors. Since becoming mayor in 2016, light rail has not been the subject of any debate within the governing body or a large committee. The light rail, however, is part of the Auckland transport plan approved by the council and the government.

Experts from Auckland Transport’s board and staff participated in the assessment of elements of the proposals developed by the NZTA and the Super Fund. The Board was also invited to provide a member of the evaluation committee.

The mayor proactively published a letter he wrote to Twyford on December 9 of last year, in which he called on the government to ensure that anyone who lights up addresses a number of issues, including meaningful engagement with the board and the public.

Other key issues for Goff are rapid design and construction to avoid further congestion, an “affordable solution” and integration with other transportation services.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford. Photo / NZ Herald

Goff told the Herald that he would have liked to see the tram progress faster, but he appreciated the government’s satisfaction with the multi-billion dollar investment.

He said he had lobbied and received assurances from Twyford that the Aucklanders and stakeholders would have ample opportunity to participate in the project once a preferred delivery partner was confirmed.

In response to the mayor, Twyford said the design presented by the preferred delivery partner will be the starting point for negotiations.

“The government is not obliged to accept a particular solution and the preferred implementing partner will engage in these plans with partners, stakeholders, communities and mana whenua, as well as with the government during negotiating a project delivery agreement, “said Twyford.

It is understood that it will be up to the delivery partner to dialogue with the Aucklanders and provide details, including the form that the light rail will take, the route, the number and location of stations, costs and funding issues.

The intention is to make this information public before the September 19 elections.

Heart of the City CEO Viv Beck. Photo / NZ Herald

Heart of the City CEO Viv Beck said there are unanswered questions about the transparency, process and requirements for the light rail system.

She said that for something as massive as light rail, there must be much more involvement from Auckland to ensure that the interests of the city are respected.

“There is a big void,” she said.

.