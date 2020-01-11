“Phil Jones plays like on inline skates, but he’s still a good player” – the Manchester United defender just needs help to get back in shape, “said Martin Keown

Loading...

Arsenal legend Martin Keown insists that Phil Jones has quality bags and only needs the right leadership to be a solid defender for Manchester United.

Jones started for the first time in two months when Harry Maguire was brought back to the team by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup against Manchester City.

Phil Jones was turned upside down by Manchester City attackers in a 3-1 win at Old Trafford

But he didn’t cover himself with fame in a fan-scheduled performance when the Red Devils lost 1-3 in Old Trafford.

Jones was famously named United’s “All Time Best Player” by legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson when he got a £ 16.5 million deal from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 at the age of 21.

This great claim has haunted the center-back ever since, and criticism and ridicule seem to follow Jones with every step.

If you look back at the 26-year-old’s career, he has achieved more than most footballers want – he’s the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League winner with 27 caps, including representing England at two World Cups and one European Championship.

However, the fact that he has only played six times in the Premier League this season shows how far he has fallen in the United States squad.

Phil Jones is often picked out by opponents and even Man United fans for criticism and ridicule

However, Keown insists that there is still a good player there and has asked the Red Devils to hire a specialized defensive coach to help Jones get back in his best shape.

The Invincibles hero said to talkSPORT presenter Jim White: “Someone has to be in his ear and talk to him – he is still a good player!”

“But sometimes he looks like he’s skating, sometimes he looks like the team’s stunt man.

“He just has to be calm and someone has to help him.

“I’m not angry, I’m just mad” – Andy Goldstein’s emotional Man United scream

“He demonstrates when he has the ball that he doesn’t have a pass, he waves his arms and he begs people, but just relax and play!”

“I don’t know how much help he gets, but he needs it. If you don’t have a defensive coach, you have to get one, get in his ear, and help him.

“There has to be a decent player, but someone has to help him. He’s at a crossroads in his career.”

