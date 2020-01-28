Phil Lo Greco commits Lucas Bahdi to the manager deal

RINGSIDE 28/01/2020

Former welterweight candidate Phil Lo Greco has announced his recent commitment as manager in prospect Lucas Bahdi.

A fighter whom Lo Greco knows well expects Bahdi to get involved at the highest level.

Lo Greco spoke about the new acquisition with World Boxing News.

He said: “I am pleased to announce that I think I have signed the hottest prospect of boxing.

“Lucas is 8-0, with 8 KO’s and he’s an excellent amateur who blew the boys away on an international level.

“Then you know he’s a puncher, especially if he does it at a high level with amateurs.”

Lo Greco told WBN that he was from Niagara Falls, Canada. It’s the same city as me.

“I saw a kid running in the gym over 10 years ago when I was there. I didn’t know the hottest prospect of boxing when I was a teenage boy was at the gym.

“This child doesn’t like it, he just loves to take people out.

“He wants to prove that he is in the ring with Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Vasyl Lomachenko and all top dogs with 135.

“It is my job as a manager to guide him and help him get there.

“He had 8 fights in 8 months and there will be 9 fights in 9 months next month.

“There are already a lot of promoters in the boxing business who want to sign him, but I will take my time and soon make a decision as to who he best fits.

“I can only say that boxing will enjoy this guy and his fights. He will be the future world champion because he also makes him a star. “