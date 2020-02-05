Phil Mickelson distrusts the findings of the Distance Perspective Report published by R, amp; A and USGA

% MINIFYHTMLbe76148532508ecfb4cc0b648c1495a711%

Phil Mickelson does not seem to be a fan of the Distance Vision Report

Phil Mickelson says that the proposals made by the governing bodies of golf to end the increase in stroke distances would result in “punishment of athletes for improvement”.

Mickelson responded to the findings of the Distance Perspective Project Report, published by R, amp; A and USGA on Tuesday, in which they concluded that a larger increase in the average hit distances would be “undesirable” and “harmful”; for the future of the game. .

The experienced left-handed person is convinced that the best professionals who hit the ball more than ever are the result of more strength and fitness than of team innovations.

Mickelson says the ball goes further because players are better athletes

The disaster; A and the USGA will now conduct a comprehensive assessment of golf equipment and ball specifications after warning that “the inherent strategic challenge of many golf courses can be compromised.”

Asked for his opinion on the report before his defense of this week’s AT, amp; T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mickelson said: “I don’t think you should punish the athletes for improvement. I don’t think we’re changing the big team, we only have athletes who have been able to take advantage of the team now more than ever.

“And I hate to see that discouraged. Look what Bryson (DeChambeau) did when entering the gym, going after him, lifting weights and hitting bombs, and now you’re talking about pushing back because he’s a better athlete became?

“I don’t know if I agree, but I don’t quite understand how it affects the game and how it affects the agronomy and golf courses, etc., so I’m not sure the best comment.

“I only know from the little bubble of the PGA Tour, I hate to see athletes being punished or discouraged from continuing to work and improve. The way I see it is that you can win on the PGA Tour without the ball long time to hit. ” .

“You can beat, you can beat, you can have excellent weeks and win golf tournaments without being the longest type or without controlling a golf course, but you cannot dominate the sport without speed.”

Mickelson warned that the best players “would be punished for improvement, quot;

“You may be able to do it for a year or two, but you can’t always beat everyone without the speed of the club head, because there is no substitute for speed in this game. This allows you to spin the ball more, it allows you to hit the ball beat longer, making the carriers higher and softer in the greens.

“With this you can do more with a golf ball than when you have no speed and the best players in the world need speed, so there is no substitute.”

Mickelson insisted that if the R, amp; A and the USGA introduced measures to stop the increase in distance, the world’s best players would continue to thrive, but also questioned the decision-making process by an amateur governing body that oversees a sport. professional.

Mickelson also criticized the decision-making process of the governing bodies.

“I think the best players will still find ways to win.” “They can’t do it to dominate the course with the driver, but they’ll find ways to do it with their iron game or whatever they have. I think the best players will always find a way to win and do what is necessary.” . .

“But I fight with some of our governing bodies. I fight with him because we are the only professional sport in the world that is run by a group of fans, and that leads to some dubious clues that we must follow. I wish that, quot; we people who were professionally engaged in sports to take the lead had a little more. “