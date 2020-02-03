Philadelphia changes its nickname to “City of Sisterly Love” to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment

Philadelphia celebrates the 100th anniversary of the 19th constitutional amendment that recognized women’s right to vote by voluntarily changing the famous nickname.

“The city of brotherly love” will be ceremoniously referred to as “City of sisterly love” in 2020. A city resolution states that “the equal participation of women in politics and government is crucial for building strong communities and a vibrant democracy. This takes into account all facets of life, the workforce, the family and society. “

City Council member Katherine Gilmore Richardson presented the resolution on Thursday, noting that while this anniversary recognizes women’s right to vote, the resolution does point out that millions of people have not been allowed to vote for decades.

“The language does not shy away from recognizing that the 19th amendment gave women the right to vote in print, but not in practice,” said Gimore Richardson at the meeting. “Until the 1965 Voting Rights Act, a large number of women in the color of their skin were still exempt from their right to vote. A fact that continues to elude the story of the 19th Amendment. “

The resolution is a joint effort by the Visit Philadelphia tourism group and the City Council to get visitors and residents to explore Philadelphia and the contributions of the city’s women, Gilmore Richardson said.

Mayor Jim Kenney praised the ceremonial change to the city’s nickname.

“Philadelphia is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with the nation,” Kenney said in a statement. “Women are the backbone of our families, our communities and our society. This ceremonial change of our nickname and the accompanying tourism campaign from Visit Philadelphia are just a few of the ways that Philadelphia will mark this milestone. “

Gilmore Richardson added that this resolution is not meant to exterminate men, but to raise women “because we don’t have to lie down to lift someone up.”

The 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified on August 18, 1920.

