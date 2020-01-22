Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty accused of punching 13-year-old boy

The father of a 13-year-old boy claims that the popular Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty hit his son in the back after a meet-and-greet event for November 2019 for season ticket holders. And now the police are investigating the alleged incident.

Chris Greenwell told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his 13-year-old son, Brandon, waited about an hour in line to meet the orange monster with the googly-eyed before a Nov. 19 Flyers contest at the Wells Fargo Center. But after he took his photo and knocked the mascot on the head, Chris Greenwell claims that Gritty “took a running start” and “hit my son as hard as possible” in the back.

According to the investigator, after Greenwell and Comcast Spectator, the company that owns the Flyers, were unable to agree on what happened that night, the boy’s father reported the incident to the police.

The Philadelphia police confirmed to USA Sports on Wednesday that an investigation is “active and ongoing with the South Detectives Division”.

The Flyers said Wednesday in a statement that they have conducted an investigation, but have found no evidence to support the allegations.

