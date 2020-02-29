philadelphia-law-enforcement-capture-stolen-ambulance-suspect-just-after-wild-chase

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police have captured a stolen ambulance suspect following a practically two-hour chase on Friday night.

The incident begun just after nine p.m. after a documented shooting on the 7400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

Law enforcement say officers fired at the suspect. It can be unclear if the suspect was struck.

After the taking pictures, law enforcement say the suspect jumped into an ambulance and took off.

Chopper six video clip captured the ambulance plowing via a gas station during the chase.

Officers approximately arrested the suspect in advance of he was ready to get away.

Police captured the suspect all-around 10: 40 p.m.

No injuries have been noted.

This story will be current.