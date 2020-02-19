[Philadelphia Parking Authority officer hit by car or truck in the metropolis centre]

Kevin Yazzie
philadelphia-parking-authority-officer-hit-by-car-or-truck-in-the-metropolis-centre

PHILADELPHY (Up News Data) – An officer of the Philadelphia Parking Authority was hit by a car or truck in Middle Metropolis on Wednesday morning. It transpired on Current market and 21st Street, about 11: 30 a.m.

The officer was taken to Jefferson Clinic in an unfamiliar ailment.

No extra details is available at this time.

