PHILADELPHY (Up Information Info) – Liked types collected on Sunday to keep in mind a Philadelphia police officer who died in the line of duty 11 a long time ago. A vigil was held in District 35 for Officer John Pawlowski.

A customer included in a dispute with a taxi driver shot and killed Pawlowski in Olney on February 13, 2009.

Pawlowski's wife was 5 months pregnant at the time of her demise.

The male who killed him is serving a lifetime sentence.