[Philadelphia police recall fallen officer John Pawlowski with vigil in District 35 – Up Information Facts Philly]

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
[philadelphia-police-recall-fallen-officer-john-pawlowski-with-vigil-in-district-35-–-up-information-facts-philly]

<pre> <pre>Philadelphia police will remember fallen officer John Pawlowski with vigil on Sunday - CBS Philly</p> <p>

%MINIFYHTML0a070e01f202c3f83ebcba99cfcba19211%
%MINIFYHTML0a070e01f202c3f83ebcba99cfcba19212%

PHILADELPHY (Up Information Info) – Liked types collected on Sunday to keep in mind a Philadelphia police officer who died in the line of duty 11 a long time ago. A vigil was held in District 35 for Officer John Pawlowski.

A customer included in a dispute with a taxi driver shot and killed Pawlowski in Olney on February 13, 2009.

%MINIFYHTML0a070e01f202c3f83ebcba99cfcba19213%%MINIFYHTML0a070e01f202c3f83ebcba99cfcba19214%

Pawlowski's wife was 5 months pregnant at the time of her demise.

%MINIFYHTML0a070e01f202c3f83ebcba99cfcba19215%
%MINIFYHTML0a070e01f202c3f83ebcba99cfcba19216%

The male who killed him is serving a lifetime sentence.