Philadelphia Public Prosecutor’s Office: Contractor killed man in burning vehicle

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) – A Philadelphia contractor is accused of murdering one of his customers and leaving his body in a burning car in South Philadelphia. The Philadelphia District Attorney announced that Tuesday 39-year-old Luis Cruz had been charged with the death of 43-year-old Joslyn Morgan.

Morgan’s body was found in a burning Jeep Wrangler on the 2700 block on South 3rd Street last Tuesday. Morgan’s body was wrapped in a blanket in the trunk of the car. The police say he was shot in the head.

The coroner confirmed that Morgan had died from a head gunshot wound.

Witnesses report that Cruz police had a dispute over Morgan’s dissatisfaction with his roofing work and refusal to pay for it.

During a search warrant for Cruz’s apartment and detached garage, detectives found additional evidence that linked Cruz to Morgan’s murder.

Cruz was arrested on January 25. Police say they have disclosed important details of the crime and its apparent attempt to destroy Morgan’s body and destroy the remains.

“This shocking crime required a thorough and thorough investigation. I thank the Philadelphia Police Department and the homicide unit of my office for properly and carefully tracing this murder to Luis Cruz, who appears to have killed a man for arguing about the quality of his roofing work, “district attorney Larry Krasner said in an explanation. “Because of this murder, a man is lost forever to his family and community.”

Cruz has scheduled a preliminary hearing on February 12th.