Philadelphia Wings sign 15-year-old Malvern Prep Freshman, who battles cancer, on a one-day contract

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) – The Philadelphia Wings have a new player. 15-year-old Lucca DiBartolomeo signed a one-day contract with the Wings and will join the team on Sunday night at his game.

The Malvern Prep newbie had shoulder pain last fall and then doctors found a tumor.

But Lucca has just finished his treatment and is months ahead of schedule.

What a way to celebrate.

“I had no idea. I went up here, I was so surprised. I was so happy to be with my favorite players. I can’t wait to be out there on Sunday and spend time with the team and a great one To have time, ”said Lucca.

“Celebrate well and bring him to our team and our family. Join us in the locker room and foreplay to show him how it works at our level and give him an experience of a lifetime, ”said Wings striker Matt Rambo.

When playing on Sunday, Lucca will have a tailor-made locker stand and enjoy a VIP experience with the players.

