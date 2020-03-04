[philip-peters-leads-race-to-substitute-retiring-supervisor-mick-gleason-in-the-1st-district]

Posted: Mar three, 2020 / 08: 58 PM PST / Up to date: Mar three, 2020 / 09: 01 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Philip Peters is in the guide in the a few-applicant race to substitute retiring supervisor Mick Gleason in the 1st Supervisorial District that features northwest Bakersfield, the Kern River Valley and Ridgecrest.

Peters been given 54.51 p.c of the vote with 52 of 149 precincts reporting.

Peters is the recent discipline representative for Gleason and co-operator of Williams Cleaning Methods, which sells and expert services industrial cleansing and drinking water recycling devices generally made use of in the oil and agriculture industries. He formerly served a time period on the Kern High College District Board.

Cannabis farmer David J. Fluhart was in second with 25.38 %, and little small business operator Daures F. Stephens, who served in the Kern County Sheriff’s Business office for 25 many years, experienced 20.11 %.