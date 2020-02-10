Philip Rivers and Chargers agree to split after 16 seasons

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – After nearly two decades, quarterback Philip Rivers is leaving the Los Angeles Chargers and entering free agency, the team announced on Monday.

The organization said the veteran quarterback and the Chargers had mutually agreed to separate after 16 seasons.

“After taking a step back from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to see how 2019 went, assess our future goals, assess the current state of the list and see if there was a path that made sense for both parties, “said general manager Tom Telesco. “As we talked about various scenarios, it became clear that it would be better for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what really was a remarkable race.

Rivers enters free agency as one of the best quarterbacks in a market that could also include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, among others.

“We agreed that making this decision well in advance of free will would put everyone in the best position to succeed in 2020.

The Chargers have contract Tyrod Taylor for next season and have been impressed with his play throughout the past season, and he could become the starting quarterback from Los Angeles. However, it is likely that the franchise could take a quarter with the sixth overall draft pick.

The 38-year-old quarterback was drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft, but was traded to the Chargers as part of a draft day contract for Eli Manning. Rivers then set 30 franchise records with the Chargers. His 224 consecutive regular season starts are the second quarter of NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarters to eclipse 50,000 yards in career and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.

Rivers had 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns – his smallest since 2007 – with 20 interceptions last season, in which Los Angeles was 5-11.

Rivers moved “permanently” from San Diego to Florida earlier this year to be closer to his family, the free agent told ESPN.

“What it means for football has to be determined, but it was time for us to get closer to home,” Rivers said in an SMS in January.

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

