Philip Rivers and Los Angeles Chargers agree to split after 16 years

February 10 (UPI) – Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to split after 16 seasons to allow the quarterback to join the free agency this off-season.

Rivers and the Chargers announced the news together on Monday. CEO Tom Telesco said the timing of the decision will “enable everyone to position themselves in the best position for success in 2020”.

“After retiring a bit from last season, we met again with Philip and his representatives to see how 2019 developed, to assess our future goals, to assess the current status of the list and to see if there is a way that makes sense to both parties, “Telesco said in a statement. “As we went through various scenarios, it turned out that it was best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page over to a really remarkable run.

“We agreed that a decision made long before the free choice would enable anyone to put themselves in the best position for success in 2020.”

The 38-year-old Rivers announced last month that his Chargers period was ending when he “permanently” moved his family from San Diego to Florida.

Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, was approved last season for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. The 23 passes were the least since the 2007 season.

“I have been very grateful to the Spanos family and Chargers organization for the past 16 years,” said Rivers in a statement. “In everything you do, it is the people you do it with that make it special. There are so many relationships and memories with coaches, coaches and teammates that last forever, and I am for that very grateful.

“I never took the opportunity to lead this team to the field for 235 games. We had many great moments, from San Diego to the end in LA. I wish my teammates and coaches the best for them Future.” I’m not sure what the future will be, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next. “

The New York Giants selected Rivers number 4 in the 2004 NFL draft, but traded him in a draft day deal for Eli Manning for the Chargers. Rivers went on to set numerous franchise records with the Chargers, and his 123 career wins are the ninth most popular quarterback in league history.

Rivers is sixth in NFL history in career over yards (59,271) and touchdown throws (397). In his 14 years as the team’s starting quarterback, he accompanied the Chargers six times in the postseason, including a trip to the 2007 AFC Championship Game.

Rivers will be one of the best quarterbacks in the free agent market, which could include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Ryan Tannehill.