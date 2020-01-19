‘Philip Rivers’ chargers are ‘permanently’ moving from San Diego to Florida

January 19 (UPI) – Quarterback Philip Rivers has “permanently” moved from San Diego and has left his future with the Los Angeles Chargers in question.

League sources told ESPN and ABC 10 in San Diego on Sunday that Rivers had moved to Florida from his longtime home in San Diego to be closer to his family.

“What this means for football has yet to be decided, but it was time we moved closer to home,” Rivers told ESPN.

Rivers will become a free agent this off-season after spending the first 16 seasons of his NFL career with the Chargers. He will be one of the best quarterbacks on the free agent market, which could include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater and Marcus Mariota.

Rivers previously said he wanted to continue playing, but admitted that it could be a different team in 2020. The Chargers have a replacement quarterback Tyrod Taylor under contract for next season if the franchise decides to part with Rivers.

The 38-year-old Rivers has completed 66 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns and 20 interceptions this season. The 23 passed scores were his least since 2007.

Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, ranks sixth in NFL history for both career passes (59,271) and touchdown throws (397).