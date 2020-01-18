Philippine volcano is simmering, officials are bracing themselves for a long crisis

Filipino officials said on Saturday that they are bracing themselves for a long crisis, whether the Taal volcano is more disastrous, or simmer weeks or months precariously, as mass displaced persons languish in emergency shelter.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that more than 900 villagers who fell ill were treated, mostly for exposure to volcanic ash, at evacuation sites since the volcano erupted last weekend in Batangas province near the capital Manila.

About 125,000 people fled from ash-covered villages and crammed into hundreds of emergency centers in Batangas alone, and many others sought shelter in family members, said disaster fighters, attractive for masks, bottled water, portable toilets, food and sleeping mats.

“It’s really huge because you’re talking about more than 100,000 evacuees in evacuation centers, so the infrastructure and services required are huge,” Duque said. “This will not be for the short term, but for the medium, if not long term.”

This gap in the ground appeared on Saturday in Talisay, caused by the eruption of Taal. (Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)

After letting an enormous plume of ash and steam flow more than 15 kilometers into the air when it came back to life last Sunday, Taal has had smaller emissions and shudder with fewer earthquakes in recent days. But despite a perceived decline in rest, continued volcanic earthquakes, the drying of the Taal crater lake and other signs, magma is moving beneath it, said Renato Solidum, who runs the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

“We have this perception now that it is declining versus underground underground activity, which indicates otherwise,” Solidum said at a press conference, adding that experts “have not seen a clear trend that it has weakened.”

The 311 meter high Language is one of the world’s smallest but the second most residual of about two dozen active Filipino volcanoes. It remained at alarm level 4, the second highest warning, indicating that a dangerous explosion is possible within a few hours or days.

Respiratory tract infections, skin injuries

Duque said that hundreds of villagers have been treated for respiratory infections, hypertension, diarrhea, skin injuries, flu and cough in evacuation centers. Approximately 300,000 masks, including those from regions not affected by the volcano eruption, have been sent to disaster areas.

The government’s major disaster response agency will hold a meeting next week to discuss concerns, including hygiene in evacuation camps, Duque said. He has sought the help of the army to build latrines and to repair toilets in emergency reception centers, usually school buildings.

Residents affected by the erupting volcano leave their town after the authorities allowed them to collect stuff and abandoned animals in Agoncillo on Friday. (Eloisa Lopez / Reuters)

In the hard-hit city of Agoncillo, Mayor Daniel Reyes said that all 42,000 residents have left their homes, including 8,000 who are now camped in evacuation centers and need food, water and assistance. “They ran out of their homes without taking anything with them, so they will really depend on our help,” Reyes said.

Agoncillo still has about two weeks of food, water and aid packages and will need help from provincial and national governments when supplies run out, he said.

As he cared for the thousands of displaced persons, Reyes said he and other officials were preparing contingency plans in case Taal broke out violently.

“There is a good chance it will erupt,” Reyes said, referring to a briefing by government volcano experts.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a series of faults around the ocean basin where many of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are taking place.