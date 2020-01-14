Philippine volcano shakes more, lava spits

A volcano near the Philippine capital spewed lava into the air and shook constantly on Tuesday, possibly predicting a larger and more dangerous eruption, while tens of thousands of people fled to villages that were obscured and covered by heavy ash.

Government work was suspended and schools were closed in a number of villages and towns, including Manila, due to the health risks of the ashes. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers.

The continuing recovery of the Taal volcano and several new gaps that creak close to the ground probably means that magma is rising and could lead to further erupting activity, said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The volcano spouted fountains of red-hot lava 800 meters into the air and the massive column of ash and volcanic debris sometimes lit with lightning.

The warning level since the Sunday eruption started is 4, indicating that a dangerous eruption is possible in hours to days. Level 5, the highest, means that such an eruption is ongoing.

About 50 volcanic earthquakes were detected during eight hours on Tuesday, suggesting rising magma, the institute said. It also warned that heavy and prolonged ash fall was possible in nearby villages.

A worker carries a fallen branch in a resort covered with volcanic ash in Talisay, on Tuesday. (Eloisa Lopez / Reuters)

“The speed of the rise of magma is important (in determining) when the volcano will have a strong eruption and will slow down and freeze,” said Renato Solidum, who heads the institute. “From now on we don’t see any activities slowing down and the earthquakes are still going on.”

The picturesque volcano in the middle of a lake in the Batangas province to the south of Manila came to life on Sunday in a powerful explosion that shot a 15-kilometer column of ash, steam and rock into the sky. Clouds of volcanic ash blow over Manila, 65 kilometers to the north, close the country’s main airport on Sunday and part of Monday until the ash fall.

Flights canceled, delayed

More than 500 international and domestic flights were canceled or delayed due to the nightly closure of the airport, affecting around 80,000 passengers, airport manager Ed Monreal told The Associated Press.

“Hopefully the wind direction will not change. As long as the ash fall does not reach us, we can be normal again,” said Monreal.

The disaster management agency had more than 40,000 evacuees in Batangas and the nearby Cavite provinces that were housed in nearly 200 evacuation centers. Officials expected the number to swell.

Solidum warned residents to return to high-risk villages based on perceptions that the eruption was declining. He warned of pyroclastic currents, overheated material from the volcano that can travel at high speed and burn everything in its path.

Solidum said it would take time to ease Taal’s peace and make the lives of affected villagers normal again, but added that it is difficult to predict the behavior of Taal with certainty.

“We need to make sure that people and of course the government understand that this is not an activity that will take place soon,” Solidum told a press conference.

President Rodrigo Duterte later scheduled Tuesday to visit areas devastated by volcano in Batangas, which has been declared a disaster area for faster disbursement of emergency funds, his spokesman said.

The disaster relief authority did not provide details of damage, but journalists saw dozens of houses destroyed by heavy ash and frequent earthquakes in two Batangas areas.

At least six people were taken to a hospital in the city of Tagaytay in Cavite because of respiratory diseases caused by the ashes, said Health Minister Francisco Duque III.

The eruption did not lead directly to deaths or major damage. The death of a driver in a crash on an asphalted road was linked to slippery conditions.

A swimming pool is filled with volcanic ash and fallen branches in a closed park in Tagaytay City. (Eloisa Lopez / Reuters)

The small island where the 311-meter volcano is located has long been designated as a “permanent danger zone”, although fishing villages have existed there for a long time. Those villages were all evacuated, although volcanological officials have called for a total evacuation of endangered communities within a radius of 14 kilometers from Taal.

Taal’s last disastrous eruption, in 1965, killed hundreds of people. It is the second most remaining of about two dozen active volcanoes in the Philippines, which lies along the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where the most seismic activity takes place in the world.

A long-sleeping volcano, Mount Pinatubo, blew its summit north of Manila in 1991 into one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.