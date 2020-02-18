[philippine-workers-authorized-to-travel-to-hong-kong,-macau-amid-virus-anxiety]

Filipinos functioning in Hong Kong despatched house US$801 million. ― Malay Mail pic

MANILA, Feb 18 — The Philippines these days permitted Filipino workers to journey to Hong Kong and Macau, comforting the journey ban it imposed on China and its distinctive administrative locations to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Philippines declared its determination ahead of Hong Kong documented that a Filipina domestic helper became its 61st circumstance of coronavirus in the country.

There are more than 180,000 Filipinos in Hong Kong, numerous doing the job as helpers, in accordance to the Philippines Labour Ministry.

The Philippines had imposed a vacation ban on China and its unique administrative regions Hong Kong and Macau. It afterwards provided Taiwan in the ban, but lifted it a number of days just after.

There was no rapid remark from Philippine officials on how the hottest development in Hong Kong will have an effect on its final decision to rest its journey restriction.

The Philippines also explained it would allow foreign spouses or little ones of Filipinos and holders of diplomatic visas travelling from China, Macau and Hong Kong to enter the region but they will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine.

Initially, only Filipinos and holders of long term resident visas travelling from these locations have been authorized entry.

Recruiters have appealed to the govt to exempt Filipino staff from the vacation ban simply because a lot of of them are breadwinners. They could also drop their visas if they unsuccessful to report for function on time, the Modern society of Hong Kong Accredited Recruiters of the Philippines has stated. In 2019, Filipino employees in Hong Kong sent home US$801 million (RM3.three billion) in foreign trade remittances, central bank knowledge showed.

Filipinos leaving for Hong Kong and Macau for analyze and work will be needed to indicator a declaration that they know the risks of heading there, well being officials said.

The Philippine authorities also explained it will repatriate Filipino crew and passengers from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess who want to appear home.

The cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp and carrying some 3,700 passengers and crew, has been quarantined in Yokohama due to the fact Feb. three, immediately after a gentleman who disembarked in Hong Kong right before it travelled to Japan was identified with the virus.

The Philippine Foreign Ministry reported 35 of the 538 Filipinos onboard had tested good for the coronavirus, which include the eight new instances, who are all crew members.

In the Philippines, there have been three verified cases of coronavirus, like a person demise. — Reuters