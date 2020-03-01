Philippines: church attendance is lower due to fears of coronavirus | Philippines News

%MINIFYHTMLed0b0bcd4c485f3a59e549ca6e2da5fe11%
The Philippines is house to the greatest Roman Catholic community in Asia, and churches can customarily rely on a good efficiency for mass Sunday services.
But fears about the distribute of the coronavirus have had a remarkable result on attendance.
Barnaby Lo from Al Jazeera reviews from the money, Manila.
