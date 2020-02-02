Philippines coronavirus death first death outside of China

Officials say a man died of the coronavirus in the Philippines, which is the first death outside of China.

They say that the man got pneumonia after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

The patient, a 44-year-old Chinese, died yesterday after being detained since January 25, health minister Francisco Duque said.

The man is the companion of the first virus case in the Philippines, a 38-year-old Chinese woman.

An emergency worker from the Quezon City Civil Protection and Management Office in the Philippines. (AP)

“He developed severe pneumonia while admitting the patient,” Duque said at a press conference.

“The patient has been stable and showing signs of improvement in the past few days, but the patient’s condition has worsened within the past 24 hours, leading to his death,” he added.

The couple, both from Wuhan, China, came to the Philippines from Hong Kong on January 21.

The death toll from the virulent disease has risen to 304 and thousands of others are currently diagnosed.