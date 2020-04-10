Philippines health workers out of the country for cold-flu protection

TORONTO –

The Philippines has temporarily banned health care workers from traveling to the country to make sure the country has enough doctors to fight the COVID-19 problem at home.

The Philippines Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) says temporary restrictions will remain in place until the Philippines releases a state of emergency and until the country that normally employs its workers medical work remove their travel restrictions.

The resolution calls for a prioritization of “the allocation of people to health care at critical times in the state.”

Employees in this category include physicians, nurses, veterinarians, occupational therapists, physicians, pharmacists and respiratory therapists.

Also includes pharmacists, laboratory technicians, electrical technicians, medical assistants, doctors and nurses.

The move to become a health worker in the Philippines, where its skills are now considered a priority, struggles to curb the widespread use of COVID-19. in the country.

As of Friday morning, the Philippines had recorded 4,195 cases of LIID-19 with 221 deaths and 140 relapses.

POEA announced the project on April 2, but it will only be announced on Friday.

