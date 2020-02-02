Philippines report 1st coronavirus death outside of China

The Philippines reported the first coronavirus death outside of China on Sunday, where the authorities delayed the opening of schools in the most affected province and tightened quarantine measures that allowed only one family member to purchase supplies.

The Philippine Ministry of Health said that a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan was admitted on January 25 after he had a fever, cough, and sore throat. He developed severe pneumonia, and in his last few days, “the patient was stable and showed signs of improvement, but the patient’s condition deteriorated within his last 24 hours resulting in his death.”

The man’s 38-year-old female companion, also from Wuhan, also tested positive for the virus and remained isolated in the hospital in Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved a temporary ban for all travelers, except Filipinos, from China and its autonomous regions. Similar restrictions have been imposed by the US, Japan, Singapore and Australia, despite criticism from China and an assessment by the World Health Organization that they unnecessarily harm trade and travel.

Duterte says that there are currently 23 people in isolation and under observation for a suspected corona virus in the Philippines.

Worldwide, 14,557 cases in more than 20 countries were confirmed on Sunday, according to the World Health Organization, most in China, an increase of 2,604 compared to Saturday. The death toll in China increased by 45 to 304. Outside of China there were 146 confirmed cases, 14 of which were newly reported.

The figures are far above those in the SARS outbreak in 2002-03, or severe acute respiratory syndrome that broke out in South China and spread worldwide.

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient on Saturday to an isolation ward at Second People’s Hospital in Fuyang in Anhui province in central China. (Chinatopix via The Associated Press)

Six officials in Huanggang City, adjacent to the Wuhan Epicenter in Hubei Province, have been fired for “poor performance” in dealing with the outbreak, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It quoted the mayor and said that “the city’s ability to treat patients remained inadequate and there was a serious shortage of medical supplies such as protective clothing and medical masks.”

Situation in Hubei ‘serious and complicated’

After Huanggang, the Wenzhou Trade Center in Zhejiang Province also limited the coast to homes, so that only one family member could go out every other day to buy the necessary supplies.

The situation in Hubei province remains “serious and complicated” and the medical resources at the provincial level are relatively weak, vice-governor Xiao Juhua told a press conference on Sunday.

With the outbreak showing few signs of decline, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere have extended the Lunar New Year holiday until the end of this week, well into February. It is thought that the annual travel crisis of millions of people returning from their hometown to the cities is a major threat to secondary infections.

VIEW | Quebec student Myriam Larouche says that her dormitory in Wuhan is quarantined:

Myriam Larouche, student of tourism management at L’Ascension, Que., Says that her student house in Wuhan has been quarantined. 04:55

All Hubei schools will postpone the opening of the new semester until further notice and students from elsewhere who have visited during the holidays will also be exempt from classes.

Far away on the southeast coast of China, the Wenzhou production hub postponed the opening of government buildings until 9 February, private companies until 17 February and schools until 1 March.

Chinese port city confirms 241 cases

With nearly 10 million people, Wenzhou has reported 241 confirmed cases of the virus, one of the highest levels outside of Hubei. Similar measures have been announced in the provinces and cities of Heilongjiang, Shandong, Guizhou, Hebei and Hunan, while the major cities of Shanghai and Beijing were awaiting developments indefinitely.

Despite the fact that it has imposed drastic travel restrictions at home, China has been shocked by the restrictions imposed by foreign governments, and has criticized Washington’s order to grant most non-citizens access to China who have visited China in the last two weeks. It is thought that such steps can aggravate a domestic economy that is already growing in the lowest decades in decades.

New Zealand announced on Sunday that it is temporarily prohibiting travelers from China to protect the South Pacific region against the virus. The 14-day ban applies to foreigners leaving China, but not to residents of New Zealand. New Zealand has also increased its travel advice for China to “Not Traveling”, the highest level.

Qatar Airways was among a growing number of airlines that suspended flights to mainland China. The Doha-based airline said on its website that its flights would stop on Monday. It accused “significant operational challenges caused by entry restrictions imposed by a number of countries” for the suspension of flights.

Indonesia and Oman also stopped flights to China, as well as Saudi Arabia’s national flagship, Saudia.

In this photo from the Turkish Ministry of Health, medical personnel work around a military aircraft at the airport in Ankara, Turkey, late in the Saturday shortly after it landed after a flight from Wuhan, China. The Turkish government evacuated 42 people amidst national concerns about coronavirus. (Huseyin Avci / Turkish Ministry of Health via The Associated Press)

State-run media from Saudi Arabia reported that 10 Saudi students were evacuated during a special flight from Wuhan. It said the students would be screened on arrival and placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Quarantine planned as plane lands in France

An aircraft that repatriated 250 French and European nationals from Wuhan landed on Sunday at a military airbase in Istres, in southern France. Sixty-five French nationals are quarantined for 14 days, either in a resort in Carry-Le-Rouet, in the south of France, or in a training center for firefighters near Aix-en-Provence, state secretary for child protection Adrien Taquet told reporters .

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the plane transported nationals from 30 countries. Non-French nationals travel further to their home country, he added.

Europe has so far infected 23 people with the virus that emerged from Wuhan: Germany with eight, all connected to the same car parts factory; France with six; Russia, Italy and the UK with two each and Finland, Sweden and Spain each with one.

This weekend, South Korea and India flew hundreds of their citizens from Wuhan. The evacuated went into a two-week quarantine.

Montrealer Megan Millward, her husband and their two young children stay in a rural town outside of Wuhan, waiting to hear when they can get a flight home.

She told CBC News Sunday that Canadian officials have kept in touch with her, but that they have not been able to confirm a date or time for the family’s departure.

VIEW | Megan Millward from Montreal says that her family’s departure from Hubei province is still waiting:

Montrealer Megan Millward is concerned that her family of four children may not be able to leave the Chinese province of Hubei together 4:40

Last Wednesday, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said that the government has chartered a plane to bring Canadians home stranded in the coronavirus-stricken region of China. He said it could take a few days to organize the flight. Champagne said that 160 Canadians have applied for consular services to date.

On Sunday, South Korea reported three more cases of the virus for a total of 15. They included an evacuee, a Chinese family member of a man who tested positive and a man who returned from Wuhan. India reported a second case, also in the southern state of Kerala.

VIEW | What we actually know about the corona virus:

Information about the coronavirus outbreak is spreading rapidly, but what do we actually know about the disease? CBC News medical assistant and doctor Dr. Peter Lin explains the facts about what it is, where it comes from, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself. 5:10 AM

South Korea also blocked foreigners who have stayed in the country or traveled to Hubei province in the last 14 days after entering.

Indonesia flew back 241 nationals from Wuhan on Sunday and put them in quarantine for two weeks on the remote Natuna Islands. Hundreds of residents protested against the move, with one saying: “This is not because we have no sense of solidarity with fellow citizens. But because we fear that they can infect us with the deadly virus from China.”

A Turkish military transport plane with 42 people arrived on Saturday evening from Wutan in Ankara. The 32 Turkish, six Azerbaijani, three Georgian citizens and one Albanian will continue to be observed for 14 days, along with 20 staff members who participated in the evacuation, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Vietnam counted the seventh case, a Vietnamese-American man who had a two-hour stopover in Wuhan en route from the US to Ho Chi Minh City.

The rapid spread of the virus in two months led the WHO on Thursday to declare it a global public health emergency. The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved transfer from person to person.

“Countries need to prepare for possible imports to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

Both the new virus and SARS come from the coronavirus family, including those that cause a cold.

Thousands of samples that still have to be tested

The death rate in China is falling, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to grow because thousands of copies of suspected cases have yet to be tested, Galea said.

“The case fatality ratio is at a much lower level than we reported three, now four weeks ago,” he said.

Although scientists expect a limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about the spread of infections to people who may be less exposed.