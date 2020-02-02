Philippines report 1st coronavirus death outside of China

The Philippines reported the first overseas death on Sunday due to the growing epidemic of a corona virus that originated in China, where new confirmed infections jumped to 14,000 with a daily record.

The Philippine Ministry of Health said that a 44-year-old man from the city of Wuhan in the central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, had died after developing severe pneumonia. It was the first death from more than 130 reported cases in about two dozen other countries and regions outside of China.

The man who died was a companion of a 38-year-old Chinese woman, also from Wuhan, who was the first and only other person to test positive for the virus in the Philippines. Both patients came to the Philippines via Hong Kong on January 21.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China had reached 304 at the end of Saturday, the state broadcaster CCTV said Sunday, referring to the country’s National Health Commission.

All new deaths in China and most new infections from the flu-like corona virus on Saturday were in Hubei.

China is facing increasing isolation, while other countries impose travel restrictions, airlines suspend flights and governments evacuate their citizens, with the risk that a slowdown in the second largest economy in the world will deteriorate.

Emergency for public health

On Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international importance, but said global trade and travel restrictions are not needed.

However, some countries respond to the fear of spreading the virus by stepping up border controls. Singapore and the United States announced Friday measures to prohibit foreign nationals who have recently been to China from entering their territory, and Australia followed Saturday.

Medical workers in protective suits move a coronavirus patient to an isolation ward at Second People’s Hospital in Fuyang in Anhui province in central China, Saturday 1 February 2020. (Chinatopix via The Associated Press)

Russia has introduced visa restrictions and will start evacuating Russian citizens on Monday and Tuesday, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported.

The Philippines extended their travel ban to all foreigners from China, extending an earlier restriction that only included that of Hubei.

New Zealand and Vietnam also blocked foreigners who have been to China, with Vietnam saying it would stop all flights to and from China.

Taiwan is asking its diplomats to talk to governments where Taiwanese airlines fly to ensure that more flights are not cut off due to the WHO’s inclusion of the island as part of China due to the corona virus outbreak.

In this photo from the Turkish Ministry of Health, medical personnel work around a military aircraft at the airport in Ankara, Turkey, late in the Saturday shortly after it landed after a flight from Wuhan, China. The Turkish government evacuated 42 people amidst national concerns about coronavirus. (Huseyin Avci / Turkish Ministry of Health via The Associated Press)

Nations continue to evacuate citizens from China.

More than 100 Germans and relatives landed in Frankfurt on Saturday after being evacuated from Wuhan. About 250 Indonesians were evacuated from Hubei.

Japan plans to send another chartered plane mid-week or later to return Japanese nationals who are still in Hubei, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

Japan also confirmed three additional cases of the new corona virus in a previous batch of evacuees, including one that initially tested negative, the health ministry said, bringing the country’s total to 20.

US health officials confirmed an eighth case of corona virus in the United States on Saturday, and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from abroad who may need to be quarantined. The country has introduced mandatory quarantine for citizens coming from Hubei.

In Mexico, Uber Technologies Inc. said that 240 user accounts have been blocked that have recently come into contact with someone who may be infected with the virus.

There are no confirmed cases in Mexico yet.

Province locked

The number of deaths in Hubei after the outbreak had risen to 294 at the end of February, with a total of 9,074 cases, the majority in the capital Wuhan, where the virus apparently appeared in an illegal market at the end of last year in wildlife trade.

New confirmed cases have also risen by 276 in nearby Huanggang. One death was reported in the city, about 60 km east of Wuhan.

A man with a mask takes a photo at Parliament Square, in London, Saturday February 1, 2020. Two cases of corona virus have been confirmed in Britain. (Alberto Pezzali / The Associated Press)

The Chinese Ministry of the Environment on Saturday urged local authorities to step up the removal of medical and urban waste water to prevent the virus from spreading.

Local authorities in quarantined areas must disinfect stools and sewers, the ministry also said.

Genetic traces of the corona virus were found in the stools of some patients, said the Shenzhen health authority, one of the most populous cities in China.

A woman with a protective mask walks outside of a church in Mandaluyong, east of Manila, Philippines on Sunday. (Aaron Favila / The Associated Press)

Hubei has been virtually in quarantine last week, with closed roads and closed public transport. The province extended its holiday with the Lunar New Year until February 13 in an attempt to control the outbreak.

But some people leave Hubei on foot over a bridge over the Yangtze River and enter the city of Jiujiang in the neighboring province of Jiangxi.

Lu Yuejin, a 50-year-old farmer from a village on the Hubei side of the bridge, tried to get hold of her leukemia-stricken daughter on Saturday.

“Please, take my daughter. I don’t have to pass … please, just let my daughter pass,” Lu begged the police.

Finally, Lu and her daughter were allowed to continue and an ambulance was called to pick them up.