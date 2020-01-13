Philippines wary while the volcano throws ash, steam and lava

Loading...

Tagaytay, Philippines – The Philippine government is very alert and is preparing for the possible eruption of the Taal volcano, the second most active in the nation of Southeast Asia.

The forced evacuations took place on Sunday and around 8,000 people were taken to a safer place or housed in evacuation centers.

The roads to an evacuation center in the city of Talisay on Monday were blocked by the police and said that volcanic ash had made the roads too dangerous to cross.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, but there was no electricity in the affected areas and water was scarce.

“We have to be very careful,” said Pong Mercado, the mayor of the city of Taal. “The roads are slippery and dangerous. I am planning to move to safer terrain.”

The Department of Volcanology and Seismology (PhilVocs) has been following Taal since March last year.

On Sunday, he raised the warning level to 4 on a 5-point scale and warned of a “potentially dangerous volcano eruption, in a few hours or days.

The area around the Taal volcano is packed in volcanic ash, forcing the closure of Manila International Airport (Aaron Favila / AP Photo)

& # 39; It rained mud and stone & # 39;

Bong Agustin was busy attending the usual crowd of weekend tourists when he first saw smoke coming from the Taal volcano about 6 miles from the hotel where he works.

“I didn’t think about that, but around 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) I looked out the window and saw that the clouds coming from the volcano were red.” Agustin said. “Then my friends who lived near the volcano sent me text messages telling them they felt tremors.”

Then, he says, it started to rain mud and stones.

The wind carried volcanic ash from Taal to cover Tagaytay and surrounding cities with gray dust.

Large expanses of pineapple fields and farm animals were wrapped in fine volcanic ash and the leaves and branches of the trees bent under their weight.

The ash fall was felt from the Philippine capital Manila, about 70 kilometers north (45 miles), and the city’s airport had to be closed.

“(The fall of ashes) was not enough to be painful, but it had stones.” It was more scary than pain, “said Charina Palacios, a fruit seller.

Ash and steam rise in the air behind a church in the city of Taal, south of Manila (AFP PHOTO / Courtesy or Renz Lejarso Guevara)

Palacios said he couldn’t sleep on Sunday night because of the constant vibrations that occurred every 30 minutes to an hour.

“I don’t know what I want. Do I have to wait until it rains so that it can wash the ashes and we can save our fruit plantations? But I heard the ashes contained sulfur, so I don’t know if that will damage our fruit.”

Tourist attraction – still

PhilVocs said the most common and strong vibrations and rising water temperatures around the volcano are possible signs of an approaching eruption.

The authorities look for possible “volcanic tsunamis, quot; when the volcanic eruption bursts into the water full of rock fragments and floods the neighboring towns.

They also warned about possible ‘basic waves’, where rocks that shoot out of the volcano at a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour can burn or bury anything they touch.

The risk of an imminent eruption and massive evacuations did not keep visitors away from the area, a weekend away that city dwellers preferred.

& # 39; Fear, but terribly beautiful & # 39 ;: Honey Rose Isturias and her partner had already climbed Taal and came to see the latest volcanic activity (Ana Santos / Al Jazeera)

Honey Rose Isturias and her partner came from nearby Cavite to celebrate her birthday and specifically to witness the volcanic activity of Taal.

“We went to Taal last year and saw his crater up close,” he said, taking selfies with the volcano in the background. “We thought it would be good to return.

“It’s a little scary, but it’s also pretty beautiful,” he said, looking at the volcano as he threw clouds of smoke.