Phillies announces plans to retire Roy Halladay’s jersey on May 29

PHILADELPHIA – The late Roy Halladay is the sixth player in Philadelphia Phillies history whose number is missing, the team said on Tuesday.

Halladay’s No. 34 home jersey will be retired on May 29 – the 10th anniversary of his perfect game against the Florida Marlins, the team said. Before Philly’s home game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, a three-meter statue will be unveiled on Third Base Plaza.

Halladay tragically died on November 7, 2017 at the age of 40 when the small plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.

During the Phillies 1-0 win over the Marlins on May 29, 2009, he threw a perfect game. Halladay knocked out eleven fighters during the victory.

Halladay spent four seasons in Philadelphia from 2010 to 2013. He went between 55 and 29 with a earned run average of 3.25 and 622 strikeouts during his time in Philly. In 2010 he won the National League’s Cy Young Award.

Before joining the Phillies, Halladay worked for the Toronto Blue Jays for twelve years and won the AL Cy Young Award in 2003.

He ended his major league career with a 203-105 record and a 3.38 ERA. Halladay knocked out 2,117 batters, allowed 592 walks and recorded 67 complete game wins, including 20 shutouts.

The Blue Jays pulled his jersey No. 32 2018 out of circulation. Halladay was posthumously inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame last year.

Halladay joins Phillies legends Richie Ashburn, Jim Bunning, Mike Schmidt, Steve Carlton and Robin Roberts on the team’s list of shirt numbers. Jackie Robinson’s No. 42 was also retired across the league.

