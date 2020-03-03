phillip-fulmer,-tennessee-vols-tweet-prayers-in-wake-of-lethal-nashville-tornado

Knoxville News Sentinel Printed 9: 56 a.m. ET March 3, 2020 | Updated 10: 32 a.m. ET March three, 2020

The condition of Tennessee is remaining in shock after a strong storm spawned a fatal tornado that ripped through sections of the funds Tuesday early morning.

The demise toll carries on to rise — at the very least 19 across 4 counties — and hurt assessment to the metropolis of Nashville and encompassing areas is ongoing.

“You will find a seriously fantastic chance that there may be more,” Gov. Bill Lee stated at a early morning press convention when the range of recognized fatalities ended up continue to in single digits.

Nashville twister: Newest news and updates on hurt, shelter and affect from powerful storm

How to help: Neighborhood Foundation of Center Tennessee results in donation fund after lethal twister

In Knoxville, University of Tennessee gamers and coaches shared their reactions and prayers by way of Twitter. This is what they stated:

We are hurting for our brothers and sisters in Middle Tennessee. Sending our feelings and prayers to those people influenced by the tornadoes, along with our gratitude to the very first responders. We think in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/MVeeMrtWZM — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports activities) March three, 2020

Prayers for everybody in Nashville area this early morning as they dig out from the storm’s previous night. — Phillip Fulmer (@phillipfulmer) March 3, 2020

My ideas and prayers are with Nashville and all of the Tennessee places influenced by the Tornadoes. — Brian Niedermeyer (@NiedermeyerB) March 3, 2020

Prayers up for Nashville! ❤️🙏🏾 — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) March three, 2020

Prayers up to ALL of Nashville ! #PrayForNashville — Brian Maurer (@maurerera_two) March three, 2020