Phillip Schofield bravely gay in sincere statement

Phillip Schofield revealed himself gay in a sincere message on Instagram.

The 57-year-old presenter of This Morning talked about his sexuality in the brave message, continuing to talk about it on the ITV show with Holly Willoughby.

He has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for almost 27 years and shares with her his daughters Molly and Ruby.

“You never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life, the problems they’re struggling with or the state of their well-being – and so you won’t know what has consumed me in recent years” , he writes.

“Thanks to the strength and support of my wife and daughters, I have come to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

“It was something that provoked many heartbreaking conversations at home.

“I have been married to Steph for almost 27 years and we have two beautiful adult daughters, Molly and Ruby.

This Morning’s host posted the most sincere message on Instagram

(Image: Instagram)

“My family held me so close: they tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusions. Yet I still cannot sleep and there have been very moments dark.

“My inner conflict contrasts with an outside world that has changed so much for the better.

“Today, rightly so, being gay is a reason to celebrate and to be proud.

“Yes, I feel pain and confusion, but it only comes from the harm I do to my family.”

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

He added: “Steph was amazing – I love him so much. He is the kindest soul I have ever met. My daughters were amazing with their love, hugs and words of encouragement.

“Mine and entire Steph families amazed me with their instant love, acceptance and support. Sure, they are worried about steph, but I know they will both pick us up. My friends are the best, especially Holly, who was so kind and wise – and hugged me as I sobbed on her shoulder.

We have created a new WhatsApp group so that you can receive the latest titles from London straight to your phone.

To receive a message a day with the main headlines, as well as last minute alerts, send one of the following messages to 07900 342671 on WhatsApp, depending on where you want to receive news:

NEWS FROM LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON CENTER

NEWS FROM NORTHERN LONDON

NEWS FROM LONDON EAST

NEWS FROM SOUTH LONDON

WEST LONDON NEWS

Then add the number to your phone book as “MyLondon”. You must do this or you will not receive the messages.

You will receive one message per day. You can respond at any time with the word STOP.

Your phone number will not be shared with other group members.

“At ITV, I couldn’t hope to work with more wonderful and supportive teams. Every day this morning, I am impressed by those we meet who have been brave and open to facing their truth – so now it’s my turn to share mine.

“All of this will probably be a surprise and I understand, but it is only by facing it, by being honest, that I hope to find peace in my mind and a path to follow.

“Please be kind, especially to my family. Phillip.”

.