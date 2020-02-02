Phineas and Ferbs Dr. Doofenshmirtz remixed Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

When I say ‘iconic covers’, I can think of some outstanding titles. Jeff BuckleyFor one, “Hallelujah”. Geri Halliwell“It’s raining men” for another. Whitney Houston“I will always love you”, definitely.

Well, a new cover has appeared in the music scene, a cover that is so good that the above tracks look amateur and tiny in comparison: Dr. Doofenshmirtz adoption Billie EilishIs “bad guy”. Yes, you read that correctly. A groundbreaking partnership if I say so myself.

The voice actor behind Phineas And Ferbs Doofenshmirtz, Dan Povenmireperformed an excellent rendition of “Bad Guy” at a Disney Channel Christmas party. And when I say playback, I mean a completely rewritten version from the perspective of Doofenshmirtz. He may be an incompetent bad scientist, but he’s more than competent in his latest profession: SoundCloud muso.

Check the performance below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPGlBjjvqw8 (/ embed)

The lyrics are obviously too good not to be noticed. Here are the full texts, courtesy of Povenmire:

Lab coat, now my bloody nose red

When you visit us, we get blows

But first I’m involved in prose

I am too loud.

I cry myself to sleep at night

Tragic stories full of defiance

And I get into a fight every day

With a blue-green platypus

So you’re a tough guy

A semi-quatic type

Think you’re such a hot guy

My evil plans rejected the guy

I am such a bad guy

Evil Science graduate type

No daddy love

People call me “crazy” guy

I am the bad guy

Moron

I’m not that bad

I guess I’m a little bit glad I can still scare you.

I have this new initiator, I mean

You don’t know what it is doing

But maybe that’s the way it is

I take over the tristate area.

BRB, learn this by heart so I can change my Doofenshmirtz / Billie knowledge next time “Bad Guy” shows up at a party. (I will most likely get nothing but strange looks and silent treatment, but 2020 is the year of a fearless bitch. There can also be a hundred people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you, but one will.)

Image:

YouTube / Dan Povenmire, AAP Images / Matt Sayles