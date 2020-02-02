Phineas and Ferbs Dr. Doofenshmirtz remixed Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”

When I say ‘iconic covers’, I can think of some outstanding titles. Jeff BuckleyFor one, “Hallelujah”. Geri Halliwell“It’s raining men” for another. Whitney Houston“I will always love you”, definitely.
Well, a new cover has appeared in the music scene, a cover that is so good that the above tracks look amateur and tiny in comparison: Dr. Doofenshmirtz adoption Billie EilishIs “bad guy”. Yes, you read that correctly. A groundbreaking partnership if I say so myself.
The voice actor behind Phineas And Ferbs Doofenshmirtz, Dan Povenmireperformed an excellent rendition of “Bad Guy” at a Disney Channel Christmas party. And when I say playback, I mean a completely rewritten version from the perspective of Doofenshmirtz. He may be an incompetent bad scientist, but he’s more than competent in his latest profession: SoundCloud muso.
Check the performance below.
(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OPGlBjjvqw8 (/ embed)
The lyrics are obviously too good not to be noticed. Here are the full texts, courtesy of Povenmire:
Lab coat, now my bloody nose red
When you visit us, we get blows
But first I’m involved in prose
I am too loud.
I cry myself to sleep at night
Tragic stories full of defiance
And I get into a fight every day
With a blue-green platypus
So you’re a tough guy
A semi-quatic type
Think you’re such a hot guy
My evil plans rejected the guy
I am such a bad guy
Evil Science graduate type
No daddy love
People call me “crazy” guy
I am the bad guy
Moron
I’m not that bad
I guess I’m a little bit glad I can still scare you.
I have this new initiator, I mean
You don’t know what it is doing
But maybe that’s the way it is
I take over the tristate area.
BRB, learn this by heart so I can change my Doofenshmirtz / Billie knowledge next time “Bad Guy” shows up at a party. (I will most likely get nothing but strange looks and silent treatment, but 2020 is the year of a fearless bitch. There can also be a hundred people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you, but one will.)
Image:
YouTube / Dan Povenmire, AAP Images / Matt Sayles