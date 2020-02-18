[phoebe-bridgers-shares-update-on-new-album,-states-some-of-it-feels-“weirdly-like-a-sequel”]

Phoebe Bridgers has shared an update on her new album, the comply with-up to 2017’s ‘Stranger in the Alps’.

In a new interview, the singer-songwriter reflected on similarities amongst the tunes on her new album compared to her debut.

“There’s bits on this history that do feel weirdly like a sequel,” she informed Do it yourself. “I have a music about staying locked out of my dwelling, there’s a person about the apocalypse, however heaps of death. I essentially create the similar song more than and over and then look to my producers and my bandmates to assistance me make them sound various.”

“None of it is tremendous surprising to any person who has listened to my tunes,” she additional.

Phoebe Bridgers

Previous 12 months, Bridgers sat down with NME to go over her upcoming album.

“The generation is totally distinct to my initial document,” she stated. “People nonetheless form of assume of me as like a folk artist, but on the very first document, I certainly was deferring to other folks to produce me. I generally had these place folks tracks. [On the new record] I do a minimal bit of screaming on what we’ve recorded so considerably.”

Also speaking about her function with Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker as boygenius, Bridgers admitted that working with them served make her feel “much extra snug dwell.”

“I think the main thing which boygenius and I discuss about advertisement nauseum, is that I come to feel like I just apologise for myself considerably less,” she said. “I’m not frightened to have a seriously odd plan or, you know, consider a seriously lousy guitar solo. I’m unafraid of receiving created exciting of any longer. I come to feel like equally of these initiatives have designed me experience like the boss of my personal music in the best way.”

Last 7 days, Mandy Moore and Phoebe Bridgers collaborated on a tender protect of The Beatles’ ‘With A Very little Help From My Friends’.

Moore was joined on phase by her husband and musical collaborator Taylor Goldsmith, as perfectly as Jackson Browne, Harrison Whitford, Mike Viola and much more.